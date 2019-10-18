Hartelpool United defender Michael Raynes assesses season so far and names the former Manchester United manager who has the recipe for success
Michael Raynes is hoping Hartlepool United will finally click and show some consistency after an up and down start to the season.
Pools currently sit 15th in the National League table but have a break from league action as they look to reach the Emirates FA Cup first round proper with a win over Brackley Town at Victoria Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off).
Their inconsistent start to the campaign ultimately cost manager Craig Hignett his job with Antony Sweeney currently in caretaker charge.
“It’s been up and down but frustrating more than anything because a lot of games we’ve lost, we’ve not been far off,” Raynes admitted.
“Frustration is the word because we know the level is there and we’re capable we just need to get there and stay there.
“We’re working hard and pulling in the same direction and everyone is coming in positive every day and working hard. Hopefully we’ll start to reap the rewards of that sooner rather than later.”
The early signs under Sweeney have been positive as Hartlepool picked up their biggest win of the campaign at Aldershot Town last Saturday.
Raynes added: “We probably played better at Stockport compared to Aldershot but we took our chances and could have got a few more.
“[Ben] Killip was brilliant behind us and kept us in it. Football is a difficult one, no one has got the secret recipe or the answer, barring Fergie but I would say that because I love him! It’s just about getting that consistency and we’re doing everything we can to make that happen.”