Hartelpool United v Woking LIVE: Team news, goal updates, action and reaction stream as Craig Hignett's side look to make it four on the bounce in front of the BT Sport cameras
Hartlepool United host surprise package Woking in front of the BT Sport cameras at Victoria Park this evening (7:30pm kick-off).
Craig Hignett’s side go into the game on the back of three straight wins while Woking have taken the National League by storm following their promotion from the National League South.
The Cardinals are flying high with seven wins from their opening nine matches leaving them sitting joint top of the table on points with only goal difference separating them and leaders Halifax.
Pools could potentially move into the play-offs with a win though it could prove to be a difficult task against a Woking side who have already seen off the likes of Chesterfield, Harrogate Town, AFC Fylde and Solihull Moors so far this campaign.
