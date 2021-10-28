The victory over the Bantams, inspired by Mark Cullen’s double, was Pools’ first win on the road this season and they will be looking to follow that up on their travels when they head to Leyton Orient this weekend.

An incredible 19 of Pools’ 23 points have come at Victoria Park so far this campaign and Challinor knows they will have to pick up more points on the road if they are to continue their excellent start.

But with the awayday hoodoo removed, Challinor believes his players can now go into games knowing they are capable of winning away from home.

Dave Challinor is hoping his Hartlepool players can pick up where they left off away from home. Picture by FRANK REID

“It’s massive for the players because there’s no bigger game this season to go and play in than Bradford away,” said Challinor.

“Although from my perspective the Bradford game was an important result, it's more for the reinforcement of the players that there isn't something hanging over us that we can only win at home and we can’t win away. That’s now been banished.

“Hopefully that will stand us in good stead for what we’ll experience on Saturday because it’ll be another bumper crowd and a great atmosphere and another time where, over the course of the game, we’ll have to deal with adversity and try and come out the other side.”

Although Challinor wasn’t as concerned about the lack of an away win as perhaps some of those in the stands, the Pools boss retains the belief that the mentality of his side never changed.

But now, he is hoping his players do have a different outlook when on their travels.

“I don’t [have a different mindset]. I hope the players do,” admitted Challinor.

“They all potentially think about it more than I would but the longer it goes there’ll be a clamour and a concern for how the results are different away from home.

“The margins are really fine. We hadn’t managed to get a win away from home - not for the want of trying or not for the want of good performances.

“We had to stay true to our beliefs in how we went about things and our style of play in order to go and get a positive result.”

