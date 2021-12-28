Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from the Suit Direct Arena and beyond:

League Two postponements

With the news that Hartlepool’s clash with Tranmere tomorrow had been cancelled, the total number of games scheduled to take place tomorrow in League Two that have now been postponed has risen to nine.

Only games involving Barrow and Oldham and Swindon and Stevenage are still scheduled to take place.

Pools’ postponement came because of Covid cases within the Tranmere Rovers squad with the away side not having ‘a sufficient number of players available in order to fulfil the fixture’.

Swindon Town boss plea to players

Swindon Town boss Ben Garner has issued a plea for people to get vaccinated after revealing his uncle died of the virus earlier this year.

Peterborough goalkeeper Christy Pym is on the move to Stevenage (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Garner admits that although he ‘can’t force’ players to have the vaccine, he hopes that his players will take the option to be vaccinated:

“I feel quite strongly about it as, unfortunately, we lost my uncle to Covid a couple of months ago.

“He hadn’t had the vaccination – through personal choice – and I’ve seen what that can do to a family. He was a wonderful man, and he’s left behind his partner and his children.

“It is a personal choice [to have the vaccine], we can recommend, but the players make their own decision, and we can’t force them to have it.” Garner told the Swindon Advertiser.

“I’ve made my points clear to the group, but we have got a decent amount vaccinated, and I’d like to think that more will now.”

Stevenage sign Posh keeper

Peterborough United goalkeeper Christy Pym has moved on loan to Stevenage for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old started as Peterborough’s no.1 ‘keeper this season but found himself replaced by David Cornell in the Posh goal.

Stevenage boss Paul Tisdale worked alongside Pym whilst at Exeter and will hope his new keeper can help improve their defensive record with only Scunthorpe and Oldham having conceded more goals than Stevenage this campaign.

Pools are due to face Tisdale’s side on January 22, 2022.

