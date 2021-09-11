Hartlepool United 0-0 Bristol Rovers LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park

Pools will be looking to continue their perfect start to the League Two season on home turf against a side who haven’t won a game on the road in 2021.

Dave Challinor’s side are without top scorer Tyler Burey after the Millwall loanee tore his hamstring during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old is now facing 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Gavan Holohan – who has scored the winning goal in two of Pools’ three victories at The Vic so far this season – is also a doubt with a muscle injury.

HUFC v BRFC

Pools sit seventh in the table going into the game while Rovers find themselves in 16th having won two of their opening six games since dropping into the fourth tier.

But without their top two scorers, they will be turning to someone else to step up and provide the goals this afternoon.

