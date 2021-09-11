Hartlepool United 0-0 Bristol Rovers LIVE: Team news, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools will be looking to continue their perfect start to the League Two season on home turf against a side who haven’t won a game on the road in 2021.
Dave Challinor’s side are without top scorer Tyler Burey after the Millwall loanee tore his hamstring during last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Tranmere Rovers. The 20-year-old is now facing 12 weeks on the sidelines.
Gavan Holohan – who has scored the winning goal in two of Pools’ three victories at The Vic so far this season – is also a doubt with a muscle injury.
Pools sit seventh in the table going into the game while Rovers find themselves in 16th having won two of their opening six games since dropping into the fourth tier.
But without their top two scorers, they will be turning to someone else to step up and provide the goals this afternoon.
LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Bristol Rovers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 11 September, 2021, 15:29
- Pools host Bristol Rovers at Victoria Park this afternoon
- Dave Challinor’s side have won all three matches they’ve played at The Vic in League Two this season
- Pools XI: Killip; Molyneux, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Byrne, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Olomola, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Cullen, Mitchell, Odusina, Smith, Jones, Ogle, Grey
- Pools bookings: Byrne (11)
- Bristol Rovers XI: Belsahw; Grant, Finley, Hughes, Clarke, Anderton, Taylor Anderson, Evans, Saunders, Whelan
- Bristol Rovers subs: Ward, Coutts, Pitman, Kilgour, Spence, Brown, Collins
- Bristol Rovers bookings:
- Referee: Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
29: Molyneux’s corner comes to nothing
29: First corner of the game for Pools - Molyneux to take
25: CHANCE!
The ball falls nicely to Mark Shelton on the edge of the area and the Pools midfielder’s half-volleyed effort is parried awkwardly by Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.
Early verdict from Dominic Scurr
11: Byrne picks up a booking for a foul on Saunders
8: Harvey Saunders smashes the ball into the sound netting
The former Pools loan striker’s first opportunity of the afternoon sees him shoot just wide of the left post.