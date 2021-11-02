Hartlepool United 0-0 Everton under-21s LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates from Victoria Park
After a difficult few days, Hartlepool United are back in Papa John’s Trophy action against Everton under-21s this evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on Saturday with Antony Sweeney set to start his second spell as caretaker manager following confirmation of Dave Challinor's intention to leave the club to become Stockport County manager.
Tonight’s match is the final group stage match for both teams and whoever wins, either in normal time or penalties, will progress to the second round.
Pools currently sit second in the group having drawn both games – winning on penalties against Morecambe last time out and losing on penalties against Carlisle United back in August.
Everton under-21s have won one and lost one game apiece but are behind Pools on goal difference due to the bonus point handed out for a penalty win.
As a result, the match will almost be played like as if it were knockout fixture.
- Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge for Pools tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy.
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Jones, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina, Ogle; Crawford, Smith, Shelton; Goodwin, Grey
- Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Featherstone, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Everton u21s XI: Tyrer; John, Astley, Welch, Campbell, Price, Warrington, Onyango, Hughes, Cannon, Dobin
- Everton u21s subs: McAllister, Cuirk, Barret, Anderson, Mills, Whittaker, Hunt
- Everton u21s bookings:
- Referee: Anthony Backhouse
6: Crawford heads wide from a corner
3: Crawford had a good opportunity go just wide
It deflects out for a corner but Everton are able to clear.
We are under way!
Here come the teams!
Warm ups under way at Victoria Park
The Toffees’ team is in
Everton u21s XI: Tyrer; John, Astley, Welch, Campbell, Price, Warrington, Onyango, Hughes, Cannon, Dobin
Everton u21s subs: McAllister, Cuirk, Barret, Anderson, Mills, Whittaker, Hunt
EIGHT changes for Pools
The Pools line-up has been confirmed
Pools XI: Mitchell; Jones, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Odusina, Ogle; Crawford, Smith, Shelton; Goodwin, Grey
Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Featherstone, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen, Fondop