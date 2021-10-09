Hartlepool United 0-0 Northampton Town LIVE: Stream details, build-up and match updates from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United are back in League Two action as they host Northampton Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
Pools are without a win in their last four matches in the fourth tier and will be keen to get back to winning ways at The Vic having drawn 1-1 with Exeter City last time out on home turf.
Northampton are a point above Pools in the table, sitting 10th but level on points with the play-off places. They have lost just once on the road all season.
Dave Challinor’s side were beaten 2-0 at Stevenage in their previous League Two match and have scored just twice in their last six league matches.
They also have six players set to be unavailable for the match with Eddy Jones away on international duty with Wales under-21s and Fela Olomola (ankle), Gary Liddle (Achillies), Gavan Holohan (groin), Joe Grey (back), Tyler Burey (hamstring) out injured.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date...
LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Northampton Town 0
Last updated: Saturday, 09 October, 2021, 15:16
- Pools XI : Killip; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry; Featherstone, Shelton, Daly; Molyneux, Goodwin
- Pools subs: Mitchell, Odusina, Ogle, Cook, Cullen, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Northampton XI: Roberts; McGowan, Sowerby, Guthrie, Horsfall, Hoskins, Lewis, Pinnock, Koiki, McWilliams, Etete
- Northampton subs: Woods, Kabamba, Connolly, Pollock, Flores, Ashley-Seal, Dyche
- Northampton bookings:
- Referee: Ben Toner
- Attendance:
A slow start from Pools, says Dominic Scurr
11: Etete stretches and almost ends up chipping Killip
Fortunately for Pools, the effort is wide of the left post.
9: Great challenge from Francis-Angol
Featherstone’s attempted back pass is intercepted by Kion Etete but Zaine Francis-Angol gets ball brilliantly to make a last ditch block.
7: Aaron McGowan forces a straightforward save from Killip
The Pools keeper is called into action again, this time from an ambitious half volleyed effort from McGowan which is straight at him.
3: Ben Killip with a good save early on
A curling effort from Sam Hoskins from the edge of the box is clawed away by Killip and cleared.