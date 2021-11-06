Hartlepool United 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup first round match updates and reaction
Hartlepool United are in FA Cup action for the first time this season as they host Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
It’s the second game of interim manager Antony Sweeney’s second spell in caretaker charge and one that is shaping up to be a real test against League One opposition.
Wycombe currently sit fourth in the third tier and competed in the Championship last season. Pools may be without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier this week but they have enjoyed a solid season so far as they sit in the top half of League Two and have confirmed their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.
The winners of today’s tie will progress to the second round draw on Monday and net £22,629 in prize money.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 0
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:20
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Hendrie, Ferguson; Featherstone, Daly, Holohan; Molyneux, Cullen
- Pools subs: Boyes, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Shelton, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop, Goodwin
- Pools bookings:
- Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, Kai Kai, Horgan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino
- Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons
- Wycombe bookings:
- Referee: Darren Drysdale
- Attendance:
17: Stoppage in play as Wycombe’s Dominic Gape requires treatment on the field
12: Great ball in by Cullen as Holohan turns just wide on the volley from close range
Cullen plays a wonderfully weighted ball from the right corner of the box which is right on Holohan’s foot but the Irish midfielder’s volley goes just wide. The flag is offside anyway.
10: Good chance for Molyneux!
Luke Molyneux is almost caught off guard as the ball drops fortuitously to him following a poor defensive header by Wycombe. The Pools forward goes for an early shot with Wycombe goalkeeper Adam Pryzbek off his line but scuffs it and it’s an easy claim for the man in between the sticks.
Early verdict from Dominic Scurr
6: Jacobson delivers a free-kick into the Pools penalty area but Cullen heads away
Kick-off: Wycombe get the ball rolling
Here are the teams!
Warm-ups well under way at The Vic
Thought’s on the Pools line-up - just one change from the Orient defeat
The Wycombe line-up is in
Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, Kai Kai, Horgan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino
Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons