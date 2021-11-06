Hartlepool United 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup first round match updates and reaction

It’s the second game of interim manager Antony Sweeney’s second spell in caretaker charge and one that is shaping up to be a real test against League One opposition.

Wycombe currently sit fourth in the third tier and competed in the Championship last season. Pools may be without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier this week but they have enjoyed a solid season so far as they sit in the top half of League Two and have confirmed their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.

The winners of today’s tie will progress to the second round draw on Monday and net £22,629 in prize money.

