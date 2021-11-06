Hartlepool United 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup first round match updates and reaction

Hartlepool United are in FA Cup action for the first time this season as they host Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).

By Dominic Scurr
Saturday, 6th November 2021, 3:10 pm

It’s the second game of interim manager Antony Sweeney’s second spell in caretaker charge and one that is shaping up to be a real test against League One opposition.

Wycombe currently sit fourth in the third tier and competed in the Championship last season. Pools may be without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier this week but they have enjoyed a solid season so far as they sit in the top half of League Two and have confirmed their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.

Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.

A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup Trophy (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

The winners of today’s tie will progress to the second round draw on Monday and net £22,629 in prize money.

Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…

LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Wycombe Wanderers 0

Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:20

  • Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Hendrie, Ferguson; Featherstone, Daly, Holohan; Molyneux, Cullen
  • Pools subs: Boyes, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Shelton, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop, Goodwin
  • Pools bookings:
  • Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, Kai Kai, Horgan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino
  • Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons
  • Wycombe bookings:
  • Referee: Darren Drysdale
  • Attendance:
Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:20

17: Stoppage in play as Wycombe’s Dominic Gape requires treatment on the field

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:16

12: Great ball in by Cullen as Holohan turns just wide on the volley from close range

Cullen plays a wonderfully weighted ball from the right corner of the box which is right on Holohan’s foot but the Irish midfielder’s volley goes just wide. The flag is offside anyway.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:14

10: Good chance for Molyneux!

Luke Molyneux is almost caught off guard as the ball drops fortuitously to him following a poor defensive header by Wycombe. The Pools forward goes for an early shot with Wycombe goalkeeper Adam Pryzbek off his line but scuffs it and it’s an easy claim for the man in between the sticks.

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:13

Early verdict from Dominic Scurr

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:09

6: Jacobson delivers a free-kick into the Pools penalty area but Cullen heads away

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:03

Kick-off: Wycombe get the ball rolling

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 15:01

Here are the teams!

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:45

Warm-ups well under way at The Vic

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:30

Thought’s on the Pools line-up - just one change from the Orient defeat

Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 14:28

The Wycombe line-up is in

Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape, Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes, Kai Kai, Horgan, Obita, McCarthy, Forino

Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons

