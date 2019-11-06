Luke James tangles with Callum Howe during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Solihull Moors at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 5th November 2019. (Credit: Tom Banks | Shutter Press)

Jake Beesley’s second half header proved to be the difference as Pools failed to capitalise on their game in hand and move to within one point of the play-off places.

Instead they remain four points adrift while The Moors jump into the top seven, just three points off league leaders Bromley.

Hartlepool manager to be Dave Challinor watched from the stands, as he did at Meadow Lane on Saturday.

And while the former Fylde boss will have had plenty to be encouraged by from the performance against Notts County, Tuesday night’s display was perhaps more resemblant of the lacklustre and frustrating United side we witnessed in the opening weeks of the campaign.

The home side had the majority of possession and created several decent openings without taking advantage.

At the other end Solihull were continually reminding Pools of the threats they posed as a under-hit back pass from Michael Raynes was nearly pounced on by Danny Wright.

Paul McCallum also hit the crossbar in the first half with a fine volleyed effort from distance. Peter Kioso also had to be in the right place at the right time to twice clear the ball off the line either side of half-time.

The first 45-minutes was a fairly even, albeit unspectacular contest but it was Solihull who came out the stronger after the restart and started to put Pools under some pressure.

And that pressure soon paid dividends as just moments after hitting the post, Beesley found the net with a close range header that found the left side of the goal via the post to make it 1-0.

That goal was always going to be important given how Solihull play.

It’s awful to watch and must be even worse to play against but it gets them results and that proved to be the case once again as they soaked up the pressure and ran down the clock to secure victory.