Hartlepool United 0-2 Harrogate Town LIVE: Match updates, action and reaction from Victoria Park

After picking up their first away win of the new season at Bradford City on Tuesday night, Pools head into the game full of confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten record at The Vic.

Pools have won 19 of their last 22 league matches at The Vic but face a Harrogate Town side who have started the season in fine form.

They sit second in the table but just three points ahead of Pools in ninth. Harrogate’s far superior goal difference is likely to prevent Pools from leapfrogging them in the table even if they are able to secure another home win.

Hartlepool v Harrogate

The match will see former Pools loan star Luke Armstrong return with Harrogate as League Two’s top goalscorer.

Pools will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Zaine Francis-Angol and Gary Liddle are back in contention but may not be risked.

