Hartlepool United 0-2 Harrogate Town LIVE: Match updates, action and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United host high-flying Harrogate Town at Victoria Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).
After picking up their first away win of the new season at Bradford City on Tuesday night, Pools head into the game full of confidence as they look to extend their unbeaten record at The Vic.
Pools have won 19 of their last 22 league matches at The Vic but face a Harrogate Town side who have started the season in fine form.
They sit second in the table but just three points ahead of Pools in ninth. Harrogate’s far superior goal difference is likely to prevent Pools from leapfrogging them in the table even if they are able to secure another home win.
The match will see former Pools loan star Luke Armstrong return with Harrogate as League Two’s top goalscorer.
Pools will be without Jordan Cook (groin), Fela Olomola (ankle) and Tyler Burey (hamstring). Zaine Francis-Angol and Gary Liddle are back in contention but may not be risked.
LIVE: Hartlepool United 0 Harrogate Town 2 (Thomson 28’, Byrne 35’)
Last updated: Saturday, 23 October, 2021, 16:05
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ferguson, Byrne, Hendrie, Sterry (Ogle 33); Featherstone, Shelton (Liddle 46), Daly, Holohan; Molyneux, Cullen
- Pools subs: Killip, Liddle, Ogle, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Byrne (27)
- Harrogate XI: Oxley, Fallowfield, Page, Falkingham, Smith, Burrell, Thomson, Kerry, Muldoon, Diamond, Armstrong
- Harrogate subs: Martin, Orsi, Cracknell, Sheron, Power
- Harrogate bookings:
- Referee: Simon Mather
- Attendance:
Pools have changed to 3-5-2 with Liddle now on the pitch
47: Thomson appears to curl the ball straight in from a corner but the referee gives a free-kick for a foul on Mitchell
Pools get the second half under way
Half-time change for Pools as Gary Liddle makes his return in place of Mark Shelton
Half-time Pools player ratings
Mitchell - 5
Sterry - 5
Hendrie - 5
Byrne - 3
Ferguson - 5
Featherstone - 5
Shelton - 5
Holohan - 6
Daly - 6
Molyneux - 6
Cullen - 5
Half-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Hartlepool 0-2 Harrogate
Two minutes added at the end of the first half
43: Ferguson clips the ball over the crossbar from the left
An ambitious effort from the Pools wing-back, who had few other options.
39: Almost 3-0.
Armstrong’s low cross is met well by Diamond at the back post but Mitchell makes himself big to block the shot. Good save.