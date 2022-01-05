Matty Daly scored the only goal of the game as Hartlepool United saw off League One side Bolton Wanderers in the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Midfielder Matty Daly was the hero, as he so often has been for Pools in this competition, with his fifth goal of the tournament late in the game after an error by Bolton stopper Joel Dixon.

Daly needed little encouragement as he calmly took advantage by taking the ball around Dixon to slot home into the empty net.

The win was Pools’ fourth over 90 minutes against League One opposition in cup competitions this season and moves Lee’s side into the quarter finals of the EFL Trophy and just two wins away from a Wembley final.

A couple of big saves at key times in the game. Some wayward distribution but an excellent throw out in the second half to start an attack. Picture by FRANK REID

Lee made a number of changes to his side from the League Two draw with Oldham Athletic and was quick to praise his side after the game.

And here is how those players were rated by The Mail following their victory over Bolton.

Adapted well on the right after a nervy start and competed well going forward and in defence. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Defended well with some key blocks. Determined to keep the clean sheet. Picture by FRANK REID

Kept things tight with Odusina in defence. Marshalled the back four well. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)

Difficult test against Fossey and Kachunga but offered a threat going forward. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Strong first half in possession but gave it away a couple of times second half. Substituted. Picture by FRANK REID

Some decent forward passes early on but struggled after taking a knock. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Good chance early in the first half and linked up well as a 10. Great composure for the goal. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Looked a little bit lost on the wing in the first half but grew into things in the second half. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Excellent defensively and a threat going forward. Did a good job for his team protecting Jones. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Needed a little more support but chased things down well all game. Picture by FRANK REID

Brought on to shore things up in midfield in the closing stages. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Replaced Olomola in the final minutes and put himself about. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)