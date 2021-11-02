Hartlepool United 1-0 Everton under-21s LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates from Victoria Park

Pools will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on Saturday with Antony Sweeney set to start his second spell as caretaker manager following confirmation of Dave Challinor's intention to leave the club to become Stockport County manager.

Tonight’s match is the final group stage match for both teams and whoever wins, either in normal time or penalties, will progress to the second round.

Pools currently sit second in the group having drawn both games – winning on penalties against Morecambe last time out and losing on penalties against Carlisle United back in August.

Everton's Lewis Warrington fouls Hartlepool United's Tom Crawford during the EFL Trophy match between Hartlepool United and Everton at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Tuesday 2nd November 2021. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Everton under-21s have won one and lost one game apiece but are behind Pools on goal difference due to the bonus point handed out for a penalty win.

As a result, the match will almost be played like as if it were knockout fixture.

