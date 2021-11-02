Hartlepool United 1-0 Everton under-21s LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates from Victoria Park
After a difficult few days, Hartlepool United are back in Papa John’s Trophy action against Everton under-21s this evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools will be looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on Saturday with Antony Sweeney set to start his second spell as caretaker manager following confirmation of Dave Challinor's intention to leave the club to become Stockport County manager.
Tonight’s match is the final group stage match for both teams and whoever wins, either in normal time or penalties, will progress to the second round.
Pools currently sit second in the group having drawn both games – winning on penalties against Morecambe last time out and losing on penalties against Carlisle United back in August.
Everton under-21s have won one and lost one game apiece but are behind Pools on goal difference due to the bonus point handed out for a penalty win.
As a result, the match will almost be played like as if it were knockout fixture.
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 1 (Daly 71) Everton under-21s 0
Last updated: Tuesday, 02 November, 2021, 20:50
- Antony Sweeney takes caretaker charge for Pools tonight in the Papa John’s Trophy.
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Jones, Francis-Angol (Molyneux 60), Byrne, Odusina, Ogle; Crawford, Smith, Shelton; Goodwin (Cullen 80), Grey (Daly 70)
- Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Featherstone, Daly, Molyneux, Cullen, Fondop
- Pools bookings:
- Everton u21s XI: Tyrer; John, Astley, Welch, Campbell, Price, Warrington (McAllister 84), Onyango, Hughes, Cannon (Anderson 46), Dobin
- Everton u21s subs: McAllister, Cuirk, Barret, Anderson, Mills, Whittaker, Hunt
- Everton u21s bookings:
- Referee: Anthony Backhouse
- Attendance: 1,990 (52 Everton)
FULL-TIME: Pools 1-0 Everton under-21s
90+2: Molyneux shoots just wide
Three minutes added time
80: Mark Cullen is on for Will Goodwin
GOAAAAALLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! DALY OPENS THE SCORING WITH HIS FIRST TOUCH!!!!
Well not quite his first touch as he rounds the goalkeeper before smashing the ball into the net despite several players trying to block his effort.
64: Smith forces a save from the Everton goalkeeper
His 20-yard strike is on target but is comfortably dealt with.
62: Crawford again!
The midfielder gets into a great position 10-yards out but makes a hash of his shot as it goes out for a goalkick.
60: First change for Pools - Luke Molyneux replaces Zaine Francis-Angol
58: SO CLOSE FROM POOLS!
Goodwin’s effort is well saved by Tyrer but Grey reacts well to the parry and puts the ball through the Everton goalkeeper’s legs only for it to be cleared off the line.
55: OFF THE BAR! Everton come close
Best chance of the game so far for Everton as they go clean through but the chipped effort comes bouncing back off the bar.