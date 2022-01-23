Pools fell behind when Luke Norris converted from the spot after Gary Liddle brought down Jamie Reid.

Graeme Lee’s side battled back for a point when Featherstone fired an excellent equaliser 13-minutes from time.

But with neither side able to find a winner it ended all square as Pools’ search for a win extended to six games.

Hartlepool United came from behind to earn a point against Stevenage at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And here are some of the key talking points from the Suit Direct Stadium.

Setting the scene

Pools returned to home soil for the first time in the league since New Year’s Day having won just one of their last five at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Goalless draws with Scunthorpe United and Oldham Athletic were frustrating with Pools not able to provide much comfort on their travels either with defeats at Mansfield Town and Bristol Rovers before Tuesday’s draw with Carlisle United.

Nicky Featherstone grabbed an equaliser for Hartlepool United to cancel out Luke Norris' spot kick awarded for a foul by Gary Liddle. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It’s a difficult spell for Lee’s side who welcomed a Stevenage outfit who had picked up in recent weeks, losing just one of their last five.

But still, the visit of Paul Tisdale’s men represented another opportunity for Pools against a team below them in the league to put some important points on the board and settle any lingering nerves about having to look over their shoulder towards the bottom end of the table.

Team news

Lee hinted in build-up that new signing Marcus Carver would be a doubt and so it proved as the 28-year-old missed out on the squad altogether after picking up a groin injury in midweek.

Nicky Featherstone scored his fourth goal of the season for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Carver has started both games since his arrival but appeared slightly fatigued in Tuesday’s draw with Carlisle before being withdrawn for Mark Cullen.

And it was Cullen who replaced Carver here as he made his first start since Boxing Day in the league.

The other change to Lee’s side saw midfielder Mark Shelton return in place of Tom Crawford.

Crawford has been in good form since returning to the starting XI, particularly with his excellent display against Blackpool in the FA Cup, but was replaced by Shelton at Brunton Park in the week after struggling to really make an impact on the game. Olufela Olomola returned to the bench.

Losing possession

The stats at the close of the game may suggest Pools had 58% of the play but the first half in particular was erratic from both teams in possession.

Neither side were really able to get their foot on the ball in midfield and dictate play which led to a really scrappy affair for periods of the game with a series of misplaced passes or players holding onto the ball too long before being crowded out.

In Tuesday’s draw with Carlisle, Lee highlighted how his team had plenty of the ball in defensive areas but lacked that little bit of courage in trying to progress up the field.

Here though, both sides were almost trying too hard to stamp their authority on the game which led to a disjointed contest.

Missed opportunities

As seems to be the case in most Pools games of late, talk after the game circulated around missed opportunities.

While there may not have been too many clear cut chances for Lee’s side compared to last weekend’s loss at Bristol Rovers, the ones that did come Pools’ way were significant.

Twice in the first half fullback Reagan Ogle found himself unmarked in the box but he first sliced wide before volleying over from six yards soon after.

Pools’ best chance of the second half came when Cullen was able to beat goalkeeper Christy Pym to the ball, leaving him in no-man's-land, before curling just wide from a tight angle.

It’s a problem for Pools and has been a problem for large parts of the season as Lee now has little more than a week of the transfer market to try and resolve the matter.

Slow restart

One thing you can usually guarantee with Pools at the Suit Direct Stadium is a fast start to a half.

But that wasn’t the case in the second half as Stevenage were content at anything Pools loosely threw at them.

Lee described the start to the second half as ‘too comfortable’ after the game and it wasn’t until Stevenage took the lead from the penalty spot that Pools upped the tempo and looked to move the visitors around the pitch more efficiently.

Nicky Featherstone

There can be no denying Pools are in a bit of a rut at the moment. But one man you would happily take to the trenches with you is Featherstone.

It’s rare that Featherstone has an ‘off day.’ You can often throw your hat on the Pools captain being at the very least solid and he was so again here before taking it to the next level with a delightful finish to bring Pools level.

Olomola did well on the right to work the ball into Joe Grey and the teenager rolled it back to the on-rushing Featherstone who placed it from 18 yards first time into the top corner.

Home form

A draw at the Suit Direct Stadium means it is now just one win in six games on home soil for Pools, unimaginable after just how dominant they were for the most part of 2021.

With the away form continuing to be a conundrum, the last thing Lee needs is for the home form to slip away.

There have been some tricky fixtures within that run, and there has been some misfortune, but equally there has been frustration.

A point against Stevenage was the 25th of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium so there is no need to panic just yet.

But the longer the away form escapes Pools, the more pressure lies on each home game, with any disappointing result more likely to be magnified.

One way or another, at home or away, Pools need a win.

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle (Olomola ‘72), Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone ©, Shelton (Crawford ‘90), Holohan (Grey ‘61), Molyneux, Cullen

Subs: Boyes, Hull, Hendrie, Smith

Stevenage XI: Pym, James-Wildin. Coker, Reeves, Cuthbert © (Upson ‘79), Prosser, Taylor, Norris (Carter ‘84), Westbrooke (Reid ‘64), Lines, Vancooten

Subs: Andrade, Daly, O’Neill, Walker

Yellow cards - Molyneux (90)

Attendance: 4,841 (68 Stevenage)

Referee: Martin Coy

