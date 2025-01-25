Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United were made to settle for a point for the seventh time in 14 National League games under Lennie Lawrence, drawing 1-1 with 10-man Woking on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

The visitors, who had Chinwike Okoli sent off 36 minutes into his debut, went ahead against the run of play when David Ferguson diverted Harry Beautyman's seemingly innocuous ball into his own goal in the 54th minute but Pools struck back 10 minutes later when Luke Charman headed Nicky Featherstone's free-kick into the far corner.

Pools huffed and puffed and went close through debutant Reyes Cleary, who struck the crossbar, but were unable to find a winner against a spirited Woking side, who remain unbeaten under new boss Neal Ardley. With Rochdale, Halifax and Sutton all winning, it was not a point that did much for Pools' play-off hopes.

Pools, who looked more than a little lacklustre last time out at strugglers Wealdstone, were buoyed by two new arrivals on the eve of the game. Having lost influential attacking pair Joe Grey and Anthony Mancini to serious injuries, Pools swooped to strengthen in the final third with the signings of versatile forward Reyes Cleary, who arrived on loan from West Brom, and winger Sam Folarin, who joined for an undisclosed fee from League Two Harrogate.

Luke Charman drew Pools level with a glancing header in the 64th minute. Picture by Frank Reid.

After making such a positive start to 2025 when they beat Oldham on New Year's Day, Pools looked one-paced and pedestrian at Grosvenor Vale last week but there was a real sense that the two new recruits would be able to inject some much-needed energy and drive into the front line. Cleary, who had been linked with a move to the North East for some time, spent the first half of the campaign at League Two leaders Walsall while Folarin, who scored 15 goals in 87 appearances for Harrogate, scored against Pools in 2023.

Woking, meanwhile, arrived at the Prestige Group Stadium full of confidence following a run of six games unbeaten under new boss Neal Ardley. The 52-year-old, who was linked with the Pools job back in October, boasts vast National League experience following spells in charge of Notts County, Solihull Moors and York. Ardley had yet to taste defeat as Cards boss since his appointment last month, with Woking winning three and drawing three of his first six matches at the helm.

However, the Surrey side were in the midst of something of a central-defensive crisis after the highly rated Cian Harries was sold to Forest Green Rovers, while Max Dyche was recalled from his loan by League One strugglers Northampton. The Cards had moved to strengthen, signing Chinwike Okoli on loan from Millwall. Timi Odusina, who won promotion with Pools back in 2021, returned to the matchday squad having missed more than two months through injury.

Despite welcoming two new faces on Friday, veteran manager Lennie Lawrence made just once change from last Saturday's draw at Wealdstone. Adam Campbell, who was making his 400th career appearance, returned to the side after missing the last three games through injury. Gary Madine, who had scored six goals in his last six matches, was missing after tweaking his groin in training while new signings Reyes Cleary and Sam Folarin were named among the substitutes.

David Ferguson turned the ball into his own net after 54 minutes as the 10 men of Woking took the lead. Picture by Frank Reid.

Woking handed a debut to new man Chinwike Okoli, who was part of the Bromley squad that won promotion last season, while Tarik Hinds, Frank Vincent and Jermaine Anderson were restored to the side. Ben Wynter, Tunji Akinola, who scored an own goal in last weekend's draw with Ebbsfleet, Jamie Andrews and Lewis Walker all dropped out.

Pools started well and almost went ahead inside two minutes when skipper Luke Waterfall, who scored his first goal of the season in the win over Oldham, headed David Ferguson's corner narrowly wide.

While the legacy of Darren Sarll, who has managed both Pools and Woking, loomed large over the contest, Saturday's encounter looked set to be something of a departure from his direct approach, with the visitors intent on building from the back while the home side pressed well.

Woking were dominating the ball but Pools looked the more threatening in the final third and went close again after nine minutes when Luke Charman fired just wide of Will Jaaskelainen's near post. Nathan Sheron won the ball back for the hosts before finding Dan Dodds, who drove forward and picked out Charman, whose low strike from the edge of the box had Jaaskelainen, the son of Bolton legend Jussi, scrambling across his goal.

Adam Campbell returned to the side after missing the last three matches, making his 400th career appearance. Picture by Frank Reid.

The visitors fashioned their first chance of the game after patient play unleashed Tariq Hinds down the right flank and the marauding full-back pulled the ball back for Jermaine Anderson on the edge of the box, but his effort from the edge sailed over the bar.

Pools went down the other end and created an opening of their own when Mani Dieseruvwe found Kazenga LuaLua, whose contract runs out next week, but the veteran was unable to generate enough power on his effort as his slid in at the near post and the ball trickled into Jaaskelainen's gloves.

Both teams were trying to get the ball down and play even as the surface at the Prestige Group Stadium started to cut up and make things difficult. Harry Beautyman, who scored the decisive goal in the reverse fixture back in August, and Matt Ward, who caused Pools all sorts of problems in the same game, were looking to make things happen for the visitors.

Dan Dodds started the game well and was getting the better of Cards left-back Adam Chicksen, linking up with Adam Campbell before lashing a strike straight into Chinwike Okoli's midriff in the 22nd minute.

The game had gone a bit scrappy but Pools should have been ahead in the 34th minute when Kazenga LuaLua, who had made a bright start to the game, blasted over from no more than nine or 10 yards after Luke Charman pulled the ball back to him in the box.

There was a potentially decisive moment two minutes later when Chinwike Okoli was sent off on his debut after dragging down Mani Dieseruvwe as the striker bore down on goal. Dieseruvwe got the better of the Millwall loanee as they chased down a long ball from Dan Dodds and Okoli hauled the frontman to the deck, leaving referee Steven Copeland little choice but to give the new man his marching orders.

With their man advantage, Pools pressed for an opener before the break and Kazenga LuaLua, who looked like he had a point to prove, forced a save from Jaaskelainen when he headed Luke Charman's ball back across goal.

Into the second half, and Pools started on the front foot but had Kazenga LuaLua booked for diving after he went down under a challenge in the box. For a moment, it looked as though the man in the middle was going to point to the spot, although LuaLua didn't seem to have too many complaints with the decision.

Nathan Sheron, who has only scored once in his last 30 appearances, stung the palms of Jaaskelainen in the 48th minute as the hosts started to turn the screw.

However, Woking took the lead in the 54th minute when David Ferguson turned Harry Beautyman's delivery into his own goal. The winger's deep cross appeared innocuous but Ferguson, under little to no pressure, couldn't sort his feet out and, as he fell, diverted the ball beyond Adam Smith, who might have come to claim the ball before Ferguson got to it, to send the visitors ahead against the run of play.

All of a sudden, the home crowd were showing signs of restlessness and Lennie Lawrence handed a debut to Reyes Cleary, who replaced Kazenga LuaLua, as Pools looked for a route back into the game. The debutant almost made an instant impact when his deep cross was headed just wide by Luke Charman at the back post after 64 minutes.

Charman picked himself up and made no mistake two minutes later when he drew Pools level with a glancing header. The 27-year-old drifted across the face of goal and flicked Nicky Featherstone's free-kick into the far corner to score his third of the campaign and get the hosts back on level terms.

It felt like a game Pools needed to win and the home side were doing their level best, with Reyes Cleary, who was growing in confidence after a tentative start, clipping the crossbar from the edge of the box after good work from Dan Dodds with 16 minutes of normal time remaining.

Luke Charman, who was having a good game, fired wide from the edge of the box with 10 minutes to go while Harry Beautyman, off balance, squandered a half-chance for the visitors as the clock ticked down.

Mani Dieseruvwe rose well but his header never threatened in the 88th minute as Pools looked like they were starting to run out of steam. There were four minutes of added time - much to the frustration of the home fans, who felt there should have been more - but the hosts, who remain four points outside the play-off places, were unable to fashion another chance on a disappointing afternoon.

Pools (4-2-3-1): Smith; Dodds, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Sheron (sub, Hunter, 83); Charman, Campbell (sub, Folarin, 66), LuaLua (sub, Cleary, 58); Dieseruvwe.

Woking (4-1-4-1): Jaaskelainen; Hinds, Mazionis, Okoli, Chicksen; Gorman (c); Ward, Beautyman, Vincent (sub, Andrews, 69), Anderson (sub, Odusina, 38); Effiong.

Att: 3,612 (61 away).