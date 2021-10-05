Hartlepool United 1-2 Morecambe LIVE: Papa John's Trophy score updates and reaction from Victoria Park

Pools host the League One outfit at Victoria Park looking to bounce back from their group stage penalty shoot out defeat at Carlisle United back in August.

Morecambe lost their opening group stage game 1-0 to Everton under-21s and will have to avoid defeat tonight in order to be in with a chance of progressing to the second round of the competition.

The Shrimps’ season in League One has somewhat mirrored Pools’ in League Two. As newly promoted sides, both sit 13th in their respective leagues on 14 points.

Hartlepool United v Morecambe

Hartlepool are expected to make several changes from the side beaten 2-0 at Stevenage. Mark Cullen, Will Goodwin, Timi Odusina, Jonathan Mitchell, Reagan Ogle and Martin Smith are all strong candidates to come into the side.

Gary Liddle (tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) remain sidelined while David Ferguson is a doubt with a calf issue.

