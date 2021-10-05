Hartlepool United 1-2 Morecambe LIVE: Papa John's Trophy score updates and reaction from Victoria Park
Hartlepool United are in Papa John’s Trophy action against Morecambe this evening (7pm kick-off).
Pools host the League One outfit at Victoria Park looking to bounce back from their group stage penalty shoot out defeat at Carlisle United back in August.
Morecambe lost their opening group stage game 1-0 to Everton under-21s and will have to avoid defeat tonight in order to be in with a chance of progressing to the second round of the competition.
The Shrimps’ season in League One has somewhat mirrored Pools’ in League Two. As newly promoted sides, both sit 13th in their respective leagues on 14 points.
Hartlepool are expected to make several changes from the side beaten 2-0 at Stevenage. Mark Cullen, Will Goodwin, Timi Odusina, Jonathan Mitchell, Reagan Ogle and Martin Smith are all strong candidates to come into the side.
Gary Liddle (tendonitis), Gavan Holohan (groin) and Tyler Burey (hamstring) remain sidelined while David Ferguson is a doubt with a calf issue.
LIVE: Hartlepool United 1 (Daly 8’) Morecambe 2 (McLoughlin 33’, Jones pen 40’)
- Pools host Morecambe in the Papa John’s Trophy this evening.
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle, Byrne, Odusina, Ferguson; Crawford, Smith, Daly, Cook; Goodwin, Cullen
- Pools subs: Killip, Hendrie, Francis-Angol, Featherstone, Shelton, Molyneux, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Smith (2), Ogle (39)
- Morecambe XI: Andresson; Jones, Wildig, Delaney, Mensah, Ayunga, McLoughlin, Cooney, Price, Pye, Wooton
- Morecambe subs: Letheren, O’Connor, McDonald, Phillips, Gnahoua, Rooney, Stockton
- Referee: Simon Mather
Pools get the second half started
Half-time player ratings
Jonathan Mitchell - 5
Reagan Ogle - 5
Neill Byrne - 6
Timi Odusina - 5
David Ferguson - 5
Martin Smith - 5
Tom Crawford - 6
Matty Daly - 7
Jordan Cook - 7
Will Goodwin - 6
Mark Cullen - 4
Half-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Pools 1-2 Morecambe
45: Cook’s ball in eventually falls to Cullen who scuffs wide
45: Cooney shoots straight at Mitchell from distance
GOAL! Jones converts the penalty to give Morecambe the lead
PENALTY TO MORECAMBE
Ayunga is goes down inside the area under pressure from Ogle.