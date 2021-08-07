Hartlepool United 1 Crawley Town 0: Story of the day as Pools start with a win thanks to Gavan Holohan 89th minute winner

After four years in the National League, Pools are finally back in League Two action following their dramatic play-off promotion earlier this summer.

It’s been a frantic turnaround for Dave Challinor’s side since June 20 with nine new arrivals coming in. A disjointed pre-season is now in the past for Pools as they can look forward to what will hopefully be a positive season back in the EFL.

Victoria Park will be full for the first time since March 2020 for Pools’ return after the coronavirus pandemic caused almost the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign to be played behind closed doors.

Hartlepool v Crawley.

Today’s opponents Crawley Town finished 12th in League Two last season but Pools head into the game with a virtually fully-fit squad of players to choose from.

