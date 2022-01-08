Joe Grey scored the winner as Hartlepool United moved into round four of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

So far this term Graeme Lee’s side have seen off four League One teams across both the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.

Lee’s first game in the dugout as Pools boss saw his side claim a 1-0 win over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank to book this afternoon’s third round tie with Blackpool.

And having overcome Wycombe Wanderers in round one, Pools will now look to go one better by beating a Championship side at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Ben Killip in action as Hartlepool United host Blackpool at the Suit Direct Stadium in the FA Cup third round. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

It may well be a good time for Pools to come up against the Seasiders with Neil Critchley's side plagued by a number of injuries and COVID-19 cases.

But Pools have injury concerns of their own. Tuesday’s win over Bolton Wanderers saw Stoke City loanee Eddy Jones fill in at right back with the more recognised names of Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle and Luke Hendrie all missing through injury.

Jones’ future with Pools remains unclear following discussions with parent club Stoke in the week meaning Lee will be hoping to have at least one of his other right backs available for today’s game.

Speaking on Friday Lee told The Mail: "They’ve been progressing. It’s still in the balance a little bit.

"Hopefully all three should train as planned. Let’s hope all three get through the training session and if that’s ok we’ll have a smile on our face.”

Elsewhere Lee revealed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is currently in talks to renew his deal with the club after the former Newcastle United stopper missed each of Pools’ last two games.

A deal is on the table for Mitchell who is assessing his options.

“His contract was up,” Lee said of Mitchell’s recent absence.

"We’ve made an offer to him and he’s having a discussion and has a decision to make whether he wants to take that up.

“It’s in Jonno’s hands at the moment so we’re just waiting for an answer.”

Lee revealed he had spoken to former goalkeeper Trevor Carson as a potential replacement should Mitchell fail to agree terms while the Pools boss also distanced himself from Notts County winger Callum Roberts.

