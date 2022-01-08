Hartlepool United 2-1 Blackpool RECAP: All the action from the FA Cup third round tie at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools move into round four
Hartlepool United will look to continue their impressive cup form this season by claiming another scalp from a higher division.
So far this term Graeme Lee’s side have seen off four League One teams across both the EFL Trophy and the FA Cup.
Lee’s first game in the dugout as Pools boss saw his side claim a 1-0 win over Lincoln City at Sincil Bank to book this afternoon’s third round tie with Blackpool.
And having overcome Wycombe Wanderers in round one, Pools will now look to go one better by beating a Championship side at the Suit Direct Stadium.
It may well be a good time for Pools to come up against the Seasiders with Neil Critchley's side plagued by a number of injuries and COVID-19 cases.
But Pools have injury concerns of their own. Tuesday’s win over Bolton Wanderers saw Stoke City loanee Eddy Jones fill in at right back with the more recognised names of Jamie Sterry, Reagan Ogle and Luke Hendrie all missing through injury.
Jones’ future with Pools remains unclear following discussions with parent club Stoke in the week meaning Lee will be hoping to have at least one of his other right backs available for today’s game.
Speaking on Friday Lee told The Mail: "They’ve been progressing. It’s still in the balance a little bit.
"Hopefully all three should train as planned. Let’s hope all three get through the training session and if that’s ok we’ll have a smile on our face.”
Elsewhere Lee revealed goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell is currently in talks to renew his deal with the club after the former Newcastle United stopper missed each of Pools’ last two games.
A deal is on the table for Mitchell who is assessing his options.
“His contract was up,” Lee said of Mitchell’s recent absence.
"We’ve made an offer to him and he’s having a discussion and has a decision to make whether he wants to take that up.
“It’s in Jonno’s hands at the moment so we’re just waiting for an answer.”
Lee revealed he had spoken to former goalkeeper Trevor Carson as a potential replacement should Mitchell fail to agree terms while the Pools boss also distanced himself from Notts County winger Callum Roberts.
- Joe Grey gives Hartlepool the lead
- David Ferguson equalises against his former club
- Keshi Anderson’s strike gives Blackpool the lead
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Sterry, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Crawford, Holohan, Molyneux, Cullen
- Subs: Boyes, Ogle Francis-Angol, Shelton, Daly, Smith, Olomola, Grey, Fondop
- Blackpool XI: Grimshaw, Connolly, Husband, Anderson, Bowler, Dougall, Madine, Lavery, Ekpiteta ©, Keogh, Sterling
- Subs: Gabriel, Yates, Moore, Mitchell, Casey, Hamilton, Garbutt, Mariette, Monks
- Hartlepool United host Blackpool in the FA Cup third round
That’s all from the Suit Direct Stadium folks. Wow. What an afternoon.
Join us again next weekend as Pools travel to the Memorial Ground to take on Bristol Rovers.
Hartlepool United 2 Blackpool 1
Hartlepool United are into the fourth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2009 after a stunning turnaround against Championship side Blackpool.
Pools were up against it in the first half after Keshi Anderson had given Neil Critchley’s side the lead and the Seasiders spurned a number of good chances to extend that lead over the opening 45 minutes.
But goals from David Ferguson early in the second half and substitute Joe Grey with his first touch completed a stunning turnaround for Pools.
Gary Madine saw his header ruled out for a foul on Pools keeper Ben Killip before he saw another header cleared from the line by former Blackpool defender Ferguson.
The visitors still threatened throughout the first half through Shane Lavery who wasted two excellent chances, particularly his second on the stroke of half time from CJ Hamilton’s cross.
Blackpool lost Anderson and fullback James Husband through injury in the first half and didn’t quite look the same side in the second half.
But a lot of that was down to Pools who were a completely different side in the second half.
Ferguson was found by Holohan on the left and the fullback cut inside to fire right footed with the ball deflecting beyond Daniel Grimshaw.
And Pools hit the front just after the hour through Grey who had only just been introduced by Graeme Lee.
Tom Crawford’s run at the defence freed space for Grey and the youngster kept his composure to fire home.
And Pools were able to deal with the late Blackpool pressure to seal another memorable afternoon at the Suit Direct Stadium
FULL TIME
IT’S OVER!!!!!
HARTLEPOOL HAVE DONE IT
90 - CHANCE
WHAT A CHANCE. Fondop is one on one but he can’t convert.
Molyneux replaced by Fondop who is straight into the thick of things to head behind for a corner
Three minutes to be added on
Lavery glances a header just wide of the far post
Killip does well to smother Hamilton’s fizzed cross and land on the ball
Ferguson wins a freekick in the left back position against Hamilton right in front of the linesman who never flagged. Thankfully the referee overruled him
84 - CHANCE
Oh what a chance for Pools to add a third. Crawford escaped down the left and played a lovely exchange with Holohan and was all of a sudden free with Molyneux to his right but Keogh was able to block Crawford’s effort.