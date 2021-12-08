Hartlepool United 2-1 Rochdale RECAP: Graeme Lee wins his first league game in charge at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United return to League Two action this evening as Graeme Lee prepares to take the team for the first time on home soil.
Pools welcome Rochdale to the Suit Direct Stadium looking to end a run of five straight defeats in the league that has seen them drop to 17th in the table.
The last time Lee stepped out at the Suit Direct Stadium came 5,038 days ago when he featured in the heart of the Pools defence in a 1-0 defeat to Northampton Town.
And Lee has admitted he can’t wait to experience the emotions of being back at the Suit Direct Stadium this evening.
“You just want it to be kick-off and you just want the game to be here,” said Lee.
“Seeing the atmosphere when I’ve been in previous weeks - I came to the Exeter game and I looked at the fans and how they were and I just wanted to be in the dugout. I wanted that to be me.
“That is going to be me on Wednesday night and I just can’t wait.”
Meanwhile club director Adrian Bevington has also revealed the decision behind the appointment of Lee and his assistant, Michael Nelson, insisting the board were hugely impressed by their leadership skills.
"What was very impressive was the clarity in which they spoke when we sat down with them,” said Pools’ non-executive director.
“It was really seamless how they presented it. Obviously they’re both on the same page in their thinking which was really important to us.
"We feel that their leadership skills are really important for what we need to take us forward.”
Pools arrive here this evening on the back of two impressive displays in the Papa John’s Trophy and the FA Cup.
Lee’s side will face Bolton Wanderers in the third round of the Papa John’s Trophy after their win over Sheffield Wednesday while the reward for their 1-0 win over Lincoln City at the weekend will be a home tie with Championship side Blackpool in the third round of the FA Cup..
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail for team news and updates at the Suit Direct Stadium as Pools host Rochdale in League Two.
Hartlepool United 2 Rochdale 1
Hartlepool United ended their five game losing streak with a dramatic win over Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.
Mark Shelton was Pools’ stoppage tie hero tapping in from close range to complete an excellent turnaround and hand Graeme Lee a first win in the league and a first win as manager on home soil.
Pools had to come from behind after Josh Andrews put the visitors in front early in the second half capping a good flowing move.
But Pools levelled through Mark Cullen who latched on to a long ball from Shelton with a superb first touch before expertly finishing beyond Jay Lynch.
Andrews skimmed the cross bar as both sides pushed for a winner in the final 10 minutes.
But it was the introduction of Joe Grey which spurred Pools on as he found Luke Molyneux in the area and his skewed effort landed at the feet of Shelton who had continued his run into the box and was rewarded with a simple finish into an almost empty net.
It means Lee was able to get off to a winning start in League Two and back up Pools’ FA Cup success at the weekend.
The result sees Pools climb up to 12th in the table and end a run of five straight defeats ahead of a return to home soil this weekend.
FULL TIME
POOLS HAVE WON
90 - GOAL
GOOOOAALLL. Pools have a priceless lead in stoppage time as Shelton taps home from close range following Molyneux’s deflected effort
Featherstone awarded man of the mach
Four minutes to be added as Grey fires over from 20 yards
BIG appeals for a penalty as Ferguson goes down in the area. The referee immediately waves it away
Dorsett does well to deny Molyneux on the counter. Good interception.
Grey again involved as Sterry sends a cross in from the right. Lynch comes a long way to gather but just about manages
The corner bobbles around in the area and loops off Crawford and into Lynch’s hands.
Pools fans behind the goal with appeals for handball