Hartlepool United 2-1 Yeovil Town: goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine move Pools another step closer to play-off places

Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe and Gary Madine helped Hartlepool United beat Yeovil Town 2-1 and close in on the National League play-off places.

The wind, which reached speeds of around 50 miles per hour, and a loose advertising panel that forced the players off for around 20 minutes while stewards were sent to the roof of the Rink End were the talk of the first half as both teams struggled to get to grips with the conditions.

There was far more to get excited about in the second period as Dieseruvwe clipped the bar with a header, Yeovil's Aaron Jarvis had a goal ruled out for offside and the home side's top-scorer bagged his 11th of the season when he scored from the penalty spot in the 64th minute.

Substitute Kofi Shaw levelled for the visitors after 80 minutes but Madine restored the hosts lead when he turned in his third goal in three games from close range.

Pools, who were good value for the victory, were rarely troubled in the closing stages as they moved to within two points of the top seven.

Pools made one change from the goalless draw at Southend as Anthony Mancini, who was handed his first start under veteran boss Lennie Lawrence, replaced Joe Grey.

Yeovil, who started the game in eighth following an impressive first half of the campaign, made three changes from their 3-1 win over strugglers Braintree.

Glovers manager Mark Cooper, who made 31 appearances for Pools as a player, restored defender Finn Cousin-Dawson, who spent last season on loan with Blyth Spartans, Frank Nouble and Dom Bernard to his side.

Mani Dieseruvwe scored his 11th goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after Tom Parkes was adjudged to have been pushed to the ground in the area.

The legacy of former boss Darren Sarll loomed large over the contest, with the outspoken manager having taken charge of both Pools and Yeovil; Adam Smith, who continued in goal ahead of Brad Young, and Billy Sass-Davies played under Sarll at Huish Park and the Prestige Group Stadium.

Two months on from Sarll's departure, Pools looked to continue their progress under Lawrence and made a lively start on a blustery afternoon in the North East.

Even so, it was the visitors who had the first effort of the game when Brett McGavin forced a regulation save from Smith with a wind-assisted free-kick after Jack Hunter fouled skipper Matt Worthington in the fifth minute.

Mancini was, as ever, trying his best to make things happen but the wind was making it difficult for either side to get a foothold as Luke Charman ballooned a strike well over the bar after 12 minutes.

The opening exchanges certainly weren't for the footballing purists although the home side were rarely troubled by Yeovil's powerful front two of Aaron Jarvis and Frank Nouble while at the other end David Ferguson, who was getting forward well, fired a speculative shot into the stands in the 23rd minute.

Moments later, Tom Parkes almost gifted his former side a chance when he lost the ball in a dangerous area but Smith watched Worthington's looping cross well and collected the ball ahead of the waiting Nouble.

Pools were dealt a blow in the 28th minute when the influential Adam Campbell, who has started all of the last nine league games, was forced off through injury; he was replaced by Joe Grey.

A strange game took another unusual turn when referee Aaron Jackson stopped play after one of the advertising panels above the heads of the Yeovil fans, who had travelled in decent numbers, came loose.

With concern over the potential safety implications the loose advertisement posed, Jackson ordered that both sets of players follow the stricken Campbell down the tunnel as the contest came to a temporary halt.

Both sides returned some 20 minutes later after some heroics on the roof of the Rink End removed the dangerous panel and Pools looked bright after the restart, with Mancini forcing a save from Southampton loanee Ollie Wright before Mani Dieseruvwe dragged the rebound wide.

Mancini, who appeared determined to make an impression on a rare start, fired a low effort straight at Wright while the Glovers weren't offering much in the final third and veteran Michael Smith's cross sailed straight out of play from a promising position.

In truth, no one was quite sure how long remained in the first half - officially, play had been suspended during the time the players were off the pitch but the scoreboard continued to tick on well past the hour mark - as a bizarre encounter threatened to descend into windswept chaos.

Just before a seemingly interminable first half did eventually come to an end, a determined run from Parkes fashioned the best chance of the opening period but the recently introduced Grey couldn't sort his feet out and his attempt was comfortable for Wright.

When the scoreboard reset and the second half began, Charman drilled a disappointing free-kick straight into the wall before Dieseruvwe's header clipped the crossbar after a deep cross from Nicky Featherstone.

The home side's strong start had Pools fans out of their seats and Charman threatened again when his driving effort from the corner of the box was palmed clear by Wright in the 50th minute.

Yeovil had the ball in the back of the net after 54 minutes when Aaron Jarvis turned Charlie Cooper's free-kick beyond Smith but it was ruled out after the linesman flagged for offside; the usually raucous Glovers frontman didn't seem to have too many complaints with the decision.

Less than a minute later, Pools thought they'd scored when Wright pulled off a fantastic save to keep out Luke Waterfall's goalbound header as the game threatened to burst into life.

The hosts found themselves in another promising position on the hour when Grey stole into space and pulled the ball back for Dieseruvwe, whose eventual shot was blocked, when he might have been better off going for goal himself.

Pools were starting to turn the screw and took the lead when Dieseruvwe, who missed from the spot against Tamworth earlier this month, scored a penalty in the 64th minute.

Tom Parkes was adjudged to have been pushed at the back post and Dieseruvwe sent Wright the wrong way to score his 11th goal of the season and make it 1-0 to the home side.

Dieseruvwe spurned a chance to extend his side's advantage 20 minutes from time when he blazed over while Yeovil introduced former Southampton man Josh Sims in a bid to turn the tide.

However, it was another substitute who made the difference when Bristol Rovers loanee Kofi Shaw scored his first Glovers goal, firing into the bottom corner from the edge of the box to make it 1-1 with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

Yeovil weren't level for long as Pools restored their lead two minutes later through Gary Madine, who scored for the third time in three games, when the veteran frontman turned in from close range after initial good work from Dieseruvwe and Mancini.

The home side saw the game out pretty comfortably to move within just two points of the National League play-off places.

Pools: Smith, Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Ferguson; Featherstone, Hunter; Charman (sub, Madine, 62), Campbell (sub, Grey, 28), Mancini (sub, Dodds, 84); Dieseruvwe.

Yeovil: Wright; Williams, Cousin-Dawson, Smith (sub, Sims, 70), Wannell; Worthington (c, sub, Shaw, 70), McGavin, Cooper, Bernard (sub, Borges, 76); Nouble, Jarvis.

Att: 3,420 (85 away).