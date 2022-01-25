Jamie Sterry scored the winning penalty as Hartlepool United advanced into the semi-finals of the Papa John's Trophy. Picture by FRANK REID

Pools came from behind to see off League One Charlton Athletic at the Suit Direct Stadium in a dramatic penalty shootout with Jamie Sterry keeping his composure to seal the victory for Graeme Lee’s side.

Joe Grey had given Pools the lead early in the first half but Johnnie Jackson’s side found a way back into the game through Mason Burstow who scored at the second time of asking after Ben Killip’s initial save.

And Pools had to do something they’ve not had to in the knockout phase of the competition and that’s come from behind after Alex Gilbey fired the visitors in front from close range.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missed clearance allowed opportunity for Charlton equaliser. Almost redeemed himself with initial save from Burstow. Big save in the shootout. Picture by FRANK REID

But Lee’s side took the game to Charlton after the break and merited their equaliser through Luke Molyneux’s stunning strike.

With neither side able to find a winner it was left to penalties to decide the contest and after Killip saved from Elliot Lee, Sterry sent Pools into the last four.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

Good return to the side up against Purrington. Delivered a number of good corners. Cool as you like from the spot to seal the shootout. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

Decent account of himself back in the side. Close to scoring in the first half. Just caught out for Charlton second. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Continues his impressive form. Calm defending on a number of occasions to thwart attacks. Picture by FRANK REID

Tricky opponent in Leko. Did well against him. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

Battled well in midfield against an experienced Watson. Picture by FRANK REID.

Tried his luck from range a couple of times. Decent display. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Some good forward runs and tidy in possession. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Good shift out wide again and caused a few problems for Charlton. Should probably have scored in the first half. Replaced by Molyneux. Picture by FRANK REID

Super strike to give Pools the lead. Showed great composure. Worked tirelessly. Picture by FRANK REID

Gave the Charlton defence something to think about. Brought a brilliant save from Macgillivray. Picture by FRANK REID

Stunning impact from the bench. Almost assisted Cullen before an excellent equaliser. Picture by FRANK REID