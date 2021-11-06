Hartlepool United 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers LIVE: FA Cup first round match updates and reaction
Hartlepool United are in FA Cup action for the first time this season as they host Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park (3pm kick-off).
It’s the second game of interim manager Antony Sweeney’s second spell in caretaker charge and one that is shaping up to be a real test against League One opposition.
Wycombe currently sit fourth in the third tier and competed in the Championship last season. Pools may be without a permanent manager following Dave Challinor’s departure earlier this week but they have enjoyed a solid season so far as they sit in the top half of League Two and have confirmed their place in the second round of the Papa John’s Trophy.
Sweeney will be without Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Jordan Cook (groin) but Jamie Sterry and Fela Olomola are expected to be back in contention after spells on the sidelines.
The winners of today’s tie will progress to the second round draw on Monday and net £22,629 in prize money.
Refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date…
FULL-TIME: Hartlepool United 2 (Cullen 45+1, Molyneux 65) Wycombe Wanderers 2 (Forino 63, Jacobson pen 74)
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 17:00
- Pools XI: Mitchell; Ogle (Odusina 90), Byrne, Liddle, Hendrie, Ferguson; Featherstone, Daly, Holohan (Shelton 77); Molyneux, Cullen (Grey 77)
- Pools subs: Boyes, Odusina, Francis-Angol, Shelton, Jones, Crawford, Grey, Fondop, Goodwin
- Pools bookings: Daly (71)
- Wycombe XI: Przybek; Jacobson, Gape (Mehmeti 70), Wheeler, Thompson, Vokes (Hanlan 84), Kai Kai (Scowen 70), Horgan (De Barr 90), Obita, McCarthy, Forino
- Wycombe subs: Hanlan, Mehmeti, Scowen, De Barr, Pendlebury, Parsons
- Wycombe bookings: Jacobson (69), Obita (83)
- Referee: Darren Drysdale
- Attendance: 4,271 (186 Wycombe)
Full-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Full-time: Pools 2-2 Wycombe Wanderers - we go to a replay
Four minutes added time here
Second change for Pools - Joe Grey replaces Mark Cullen
First change for Pools - Holohan is replaced by Shelton
GOAL! Jacobson levels from the spot after Mitchell fouled in the area
PENALTY TO WYCOMBE!
GOAAAAAL!!!!!! MOLYNEUX RESTORES THE LEAD!
Daly does brilliantly to pull the ball back for Molyneux to hit first time into the back of the net from 10-yards. Great work. 2-1
GOAL! Wycombe equalise 1-1
Wycombe level the game up as Chris Forino heads the ball into the left side of the goal from close range.