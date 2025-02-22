Hartlepool United 2-3 Aldershot Town: Josh Barrett's 94th minute winner inflicts more misery on struggling Pools

Hartlepool United suffered a second successive defeat, losing a thrilling game 3-2 against relegation-threatened Aldershot Town on Saturday.

Hartlepool United news:

Pools, who survived a handful of nervous moments as they dealt with the unpredictable bounce of The Recreation Ground's pitch, went ahead after 21 minutes when Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net.

The Shots turned the game on its head in seven second half minutes thanks to substitute Maxwell Mullins and Cameron Hargreaves. Pools goalkeeper Adam Smith, who made some superb saves in the first half, might have been disappointed with his role in both goals.

Mani Dieseruvwe drew Pools level 10 minutes from time when he hammered substitute Sam Folarin's cross into the roof of the net.

Josh Barrett struck the winner in the 94th minute as Aldershot secured a massive three points in their fight against relegation, inflicting more pain on Pools in the process.

Pools, who came into the game without a win in their last three, made five changes from Tuesday's defeat against play-off chasing Altrincham, a result which all but spelled the end of their own slim hopes of sneaking into the top seven. Tom Parkes returned to the heart of defence after missing the last two matches following a knee injury while Nathan Sheron, who lined up at right-back, was restored to the side after serving a two-game suspension.

Jack Robinson, who signed from Carlisle earlier this month, was handed his first start while Gary Madine, who had scored seven goals in his last 12 games, led the line. Luke Charman returned having featured from the bench in midweek.

David Ferguson, Sam Folarin, Louis Stephenson, Greg Sloggett and Mani Dieseruvwe, who had scored four goals in his last three games against the Shots, all dropped out.

Pools, who had lined up in a 3-5-2 formation in the first four games of Limbrick's tenure, reverted back to a back four in Hampshire.

Pressure was already beginning to mount on head coach Anthony Limbrick, despite the fact the Australian had been at the helm for just three weeks.

Aldershot, meanwhile, had endured a tumultuous campaign. The Shots finished eighth last season and reached the FA Cup fourth round but lost top-scorer Lorent Tolaj, who bagged 22 goals in 49 games, and influential midfielder Josh Stokes over the summer. It was always going to be difficult to replace the talismanic pair, and the Shots had slipped into the relegation zone following a run of just one win in their last 11 National League games. Manager Tommy Widdrington, who won promotion with Pools as a player in 2003, suffered two strokes in November but returned to the dugout last month in a bid to help the Hampshire side beat the drop. Widdrington made two changes from Aldershot's narrow defeat to Southend in midweek, which the former Pools midfielder hailed as one of his struggling side's best recent performances. Looking to build on that, Luke Jenkins and Ryan Jones came into the side in place of Kai Corbett and Theo Widdrington, who was suspended.

The game almost fell foul of the weather following persistent rain and survived two pitch inspections, with the Shots desperate to avoid relegation while Pools were hoping to salvage something from another frustrating campaign.

And the surface at The Recreation Ground came to the fore after just 10 seconds when Tom Parkes was deceived by a bobble, allowing Jack Barham to steal in. Bearing down on goal, Barham looked destined to give the Shots the lead inside the opening minute but goalkeeper Adam Smith, who has been so impressive since regaining his place in the side in December, narrowed the angle, made himself big and produced an important save.

Pools fashioned their first chance after 13 minutes when Luke Charman and Nathan Sheron combined well on the right but Adam Campbell, who was taking up some good positions in-behind the strikers, failed to make a proper connection with Sheron's cross.

The visitors took the lead in the 21st minute when the unfortunate Tyler Frost turned Luke Charman's ball into his own net. Pools broke as Campbell, Charman and Gary Madine helped drive them up the pitch before Frost slid in, inadvertently diverting Charman's reverse pass into his own net. For the out of luck Shots, it was a sign of how things had been going for them in recent weeks.

Aldershot went close to an equaliser after 26 minutes when Tom Parkes got caught underneath a long ball and headed into the path of Jack Barham, who stole in again and forced another strong stop from Smith. The experienced goalkeeper committed, closed down the Shots frontman and spread himself well to deny Barham for the second time.

Pools should have had a second six minutes later when Luke Charman headed Jack Robinson's corner wide from close range, while at the other end Josh Barrett turned his header over the bar after good work by Ryan Jones.

The Shots finished the first half strongly, with the likes of Jones, Barrett and Barham threatening as the hosts looked to attack in numbers. Pools held on as frustration grew among the home fans after their side failed to make the most of a number of half-chances in difficult conditions.

Pools almost doubled their lead six minutes after the restart when Reyes Cleary forced a fine save from Marcus Dewhurst. Luke Charman, who was thriving in a more advanced role, powered through before finding Gary Madine, who picked out Cleary in acres of space. The West Brom loanee looked certain to score, but Dewhurst denied him with a sprawling save to keep the Shots within touching distance.

The Shots had a strong shout for a penalty turned down five minutes later when a loose ball appeared to strike Luke Waterfall's arm. Aldershot were incandescent, Pools were looking rather sheepish.

The hosts equalised on the hour when the recently introduced Maxwell Mullins scored his second goal of the campaign. It was a masterstroke from Shots boss Tommy Widdrington, who was criticised by some fans for his decision to replace Ryan Jones with Mullins, only to see it vindicated moments later. Adam Smith, almost faultless of late, might have been disappointed not to have parried an initial effort further clear, allowing Mullins in to level the scores.

All of a sudden, all of the momentum was with the Shots and the home side went ahead through Cameron Hargreaves in the 67th minute. It was a difficult moment for Smith, who was deceived by an awkward bounce as the midfielder's strike sailed in from range to turn the game on its head.

The impressive Marcus Dewhurst made another strong save to deny Luke Charman 13 minutes from time, while Smith kept his side in the contest when he produced a smart stop to keep out Barham.

Pools drew level in the 80th minute when Mani Dieseruvwe continued his fine scoring record against the Shots. Two substitutes combined as Sam Folarin drove to the byline and picked out Dieseruvwe, who never looked like missing as he powered an effort into the roof of the net, his 13th goal of the season.

Dieseruvwe almost headed Pools back in front with four minutes of normal time remaining, while Smith made a remarkable save to prevent Barrett from heading home a winner late on.

Folarin went close in added time but was denied by some last-ditch defending, Barrett almost stole in up the other end, while Dewhurst needed two attempts to collect Folarin's low strike in the 93rd minute.

Josh Barrett, who tried everything to unlock the Pools defence all afternoon, turned home the winner in the 94th minute. Pools, who were well below their best, sat off and allowed the Shots to press and probe, with Barham heading across for Barrett to fire home from close range. It was a huge result for the Shots, but another bitter disappointment for struggling Pools.

Pools: (4-2-3-1): Smith; Sheron, Waterfall (c), Parkes, Robinson (sub, Ferguson, 57); Hunter, Miley (sub, Featherstone, 64); Charman, Campbell (sub, Dieseruvwe, 69), Cleary (sub, Grey, 57); Madine (sub, Folarin, 77).

Aldershot: (3-4-1-2): Dewhurst; Armitage (sub, Maghoma, 73), Woodhouse, Jenkins (sub, Maja, 83); A. Jones, Frost, Hargreaves, Scott; R. Jones (sub, Mullins, 57); Barrett, Barham.