Hartlepool United 2 Halifax Town 1: Devante Rodney nets on return but Pools come from behind to claim first win in four

Strikes from Luke James and Luke Molyneux ensured Hartlepool United cancelled out Devante Rodney's early opener as they ran out 2-1 winners at the Super 6 Stadium.

Craig Hignett's men claimed their first three points since March 23, a 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Wrexham.

On the selection Hignett made one change from the side that drew at Aldershot with Myles Anderson coming in for Mark Kitching. Liam Noble returned to the bench, but there was no place for Josh Hawkes or Carl Magnay.

Straight from the kick off Hartlepool looked dangerous as Nicke Kabamba found himself free in the box but headed over the top after Gavan Holohan's inch-perfect centre.

In a lively opening, James cut in from the left towards the centre of the pitch and struck just over the bar.

Despite the bright start it was the visitors who took the lead early on as full-back Peter Kioso lost possession to Matty Kosylo, who then found former Pools man Rodney, who guided the ball into the corner from outside the penalty area. Respectfully, the ex-striker did not celebrate his sixth goal in 10 games for the club he is on loan at from Salford City.

Pools looked to get themselves back in the game as Kioso crossed towards Molyneux, but the winger's effort was tipped over the bar by Sam Johnson.

Hartlepool equalised when Molyneux’s cross was tapped in by James as he came rushing into the box, just managing to get a toe on the ball before the defender.

Just before half-time Kioso hit the side netting after Molyneux played him through on the right wing.

The hosts started the second half how they ended the first - and were on the front foot from the off.

They edged in front when Holohan found Molyneux on the edge of the area and he tucked home to seal the win.

Victory sees Pools climb to 14th in the fifth tier table, above Halifax.