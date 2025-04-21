Hartlepool United 3-2 Gateshead: impressive Pools inflict major dent on rivals faltering play-off hopes

Luke Charman put Pools in front with his first goal since January, capitalising on a mistake from Gateshead goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United inflicted a major blow on rivals Gateshead's play-off hopes following an enthralling 3-2 win on Easter Monday.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meetings between the two sides are never boring - there have now been 20 goals in the last three encounters. Monday's encounter was no exception as an impressive Pools blitzed the promotion hopefuls, who are now in real danger of missing out on a spot in the top seven after Southend thumped relegated Ebbsfleet to close the gap to just two points.

The hosts raced into a two-goal lead in the first half following a dominant display in the opening period, with Luke Charman ending a run of 15 games without scoring before Reyes Cleary continued his fine form, notching his seventh goal of a blistering loan spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side, who lost Billy Sass-Davies towards the end of the first half, leaving them with a back three without any recognised centre-halves, were pegged back three minutes after the restart when Jovan Malcom's free-kick proved too good for Adam Smith, who got a hand to his effort but was unable to keep it out.

Reyes Cleary continued his fine scoring form three minutes before half time, squeezing the seventh goal of his loan spell underneath the struggling Tiernan Brooks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools responded well and added a third 18 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe continued his hot streak, scoring his fourth goal in six games after capitalising on an error from Gateshead goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, who endured a miserable afternoon.

The visitors made things interesting in the 90th minute when substitute Jamie Bramwell headed home his first Gateshead goal after Adam Smith misjudged a free-kick from the far side.

Pools made two changes from Good Friday's disappointing defeat to promotion-chasing Oldham. Tom Parkes, who was forced off at half time on Friday following a tussle with former Pools frontman Mike Fondop, was ruled out while Luke Waterfall, who replaced him at the break, also missed out after picking up an injury. Veteran Nicky Featherstone, who captained the side, was handed his first start since the beginning of March. Teenager Louis Stephenson, who returned after serving a one-match suspension following his red card against Dagenham and Redbridge, was also restored to the XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gateshead, who had lost seven of their last nine games following an exodus of their star players in January, made one change from the defeat at the hands of title-chasing York. Youngster Ryan Bartley, who signed permanently from Derby in February, replaced the injured Brandon Haunstrup in the heart of the Heed defence. Former Pools defender Kenton Richardson, who returned from a long spell on the sidelines last month, captained the side.

Jovan Malcolm pulled a goal back for Gateshead three minutes into the second half, catching out the sprawling Adam Smith from a free-kick. Picture by Frank Reid.

Gateshead, who knew that a win would move them to within touching distance of securing a play-off place, moved the ball well in the opening exchanges but Pools were full of energy and determination in their press, making life difficult for the visitors. The experienced Featherstone was pulling the strings on his return to the side, while the industrious Jamie Miley and Nathan Sheron were working hard to help Pools shade the midfield battle during a frenetic first 10 minutes. David Ferguson had the first attempt of the game, blasting well wide from range as the rain began to lash down.

Gateshead, looking to assert themselves on proceedings, started to grow into the contest and Joe Grayson's speculative effort deflected wide after 14 minutes.

It was a hot-tempered start to the game as both sides flew into challenges, with Mani Dieseruvwe flooring Gateshead goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks, much to the delight of the lively home crowd, while Reyes Cleary required treatment following a challenge near the byline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Smith did well to beat Jovan Malcolm to a loose ball after a tentative header from Louis Stephenson, with the experienced goalkeeper left incandescent after the former West Brom forward clipped him with an outstretched boot.

Mani Dieseruvwe added a third for the home side when he scored his 17th goal of the season from close range. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools took the lead in the 25th minute when Luke Charman, so impressive on his return to the side on Friday, scored his first goal since January. Heed goalkeeper Tiernan Brooks failed to deal with Reyes Cleary's initial free-kick from the corner of the box, palming the ball up rather than away, and Charman was quickest to the loose ball to bundle home and end a run of 15 games without scoring.

The hosts had their tails up and went in search of a second, with Reyes Cleary's effort blocked before Mani Dieseruvwe headed straight at Brooks as the home fans roared their side on.

Pools were dealt a blow 10 minutes before the break when Billy Sass-Davies, despite a valiant effort to continue, was forced off with an injury. Jack Hunter, who hadn't played in almost a month, replaced him, meaning Pools fielded a back three without any recognised centre-halves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Undeterred, Pools pressed on and doubled their lead three minutes before half time when Reyes Cleary continued his fine form, scoring his seventh goal of a blistering loan spell. Nicky Featherstone and David Ferguson combined well before Cleary, who was giving Luke Hannant the runaround, squeezed the ball underneath Brooks to make it 2-0 with his fifth goal in eight games.

Pools finished the first half strongly but Gateshead pulled one back three minutes after the break when Jovan Malcolm's free-kick proved too good for the sprawling Adam Smith. Smith, who scuttled across his goal line in a last gasp effort to sort out his wall, looked to have got his angles wrong and was unable to keep out Malcolm's effort, which was well-struck but not in the corner. It was the frontman's fourth goal in five games.

The game opened up after Gateshead's goal and Reyes Cleary stung the palms of the uncertain Tiernan Brooks just before the hour, with Joe Grey unable to adjust his body and bundle in the rebound. At the other end, Tyrelle Newton's strike was deflected wide by stand-in centre-half Jack Hunter.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser but Pools restored their two-goal cushion 18 minutes from time when Mani Dieseruvwe was in the right place at the right time to score his 17th goal of another productive campaign. Tiernan Brooks, who endured an afternoon to forget, couldn't keep hold of Reyes Cleary's venomous strike and Dieseruvwe was quickest to react, lifting the ball over the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international to score for the fifth time in six appearances against the Heed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home side's third goal took the sting out of what had been a pulsating encounter, with Gateshead looking crestfall despite the best efforts of Regan Booty to re-inject some energy into the beleaguered visitors. Former Heed star Adam Campbell replaced Joe Grey, teenager Campbell Darcy made his first appearance of the season, while Mani Dieseruvwe was off to a standing ovation as the clock ticked down.

With the game looking like it was set to fizzle out, Gateshead were handed a lifeline in the 90th minute when Jamie Bramwell headed home his first Heed goal after Adam Smith made a complete mess of dealing with a free-kick, coming to claim a deep cross but failing to get anywhere near to it.

Despite the late scare, Pools held on in seven minutes of added time as their strong end to the campaign continued. Had they not endured such a challenging run when head coach Anthony Limbrick first replaced Lennie Lawrence, failing to win for eight matches, then Pools could well have gatecrashed the play-offs themselves. As it is, the main priority for Pools, who are set to descend on Rochdale with fans dressed in flat caps next weekend, remains completing a takeover and securing the club's future.

Pools (3-5-2): Smith; Stephenson, Sass-Davies (sub, Hunter, 37), Ferguson; Charman, Sheron, Miley, Featherstone (c), Cleary (sub, Darcy, 82); Grey (sub, Campbell, 73), Dieseruvwe.

Gateshead (3-4-2-1): Brooks; Richardson (c), Bartley, Grayson (sub, Bramwell, 76); Hannant, Akinola, Booty, Horton; Humbles (sub, Nouble, 64), Newton (sub, Johnson, 74); Malcolm.

Att: 4,160 (518 away)