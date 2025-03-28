Hartlepool United academy trio sign for Northern League Division One strugglers on temporary deals

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three Hartlepool United academy players have signed for Northern League Division One side Seaham Red Star on temporary deals.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools

Midfielder Charlie Berry, who has already spent time out on loan at West Auckland Town and was named on the Pools bench back in August, is the first of the trio to link up with Mark Collingwood's side.

Berry is joined by defender Tye Grundle, who has spent the last month with Northern Premier League East outfit Bishop Auckland.

Eddie Ormerod is the third player to arrive at Seaham Town Park. The midfielder is set for his first taste of senior football.

A trio of Pools academy players have signed for Northern League Division One strugglers Seaham Red Star on temporary deals. Picture by Frank Reid.

Seaham are in the midst of a fight for survival in the Northern League Division One. Collingwood's side, who also completed the signing of the versatile Harry Clarkson from FC Hartlepool, are second from bottom and a point adrift of safety. Seaham host league leaders Redcar Athletic, for whom on loan Pools goalkeeper Josh Mazfari has kept a remarkable 24 clean sheets this term, on Saturday.

Limbrick "really pleased" following academy restructure

It's been a significant week for the Pools academy after a restructuring plan allowed the club to maintain and even expand their well-regarded setup despite a loss of funding from the Football League.

National League sides often struggle to retain their youth teams after spending two seasons outside the Football League, with clubs losing funding from the EFL. However, a restructure which will see Pools field under-16, 17, 18 and 19 teams has allowed them to keep their academy running, a positive step for the young players currently connected to the club as well as the wider community and a real feather in the cap of the likes of Joe Monks and Alex Cross, who have worked hard to complete the deal over a number of months.

Academy football is something that is close to Limbrick's heart, with the Australian having worked in the youth set-ups at Southampton, West Ham and Peterborough as well as a brief spell with England under-17s. Crucially, the Pools academy has proven itself capable of developing players who are capable of taking the step up to the first team; Joe Grey and Louis Stephenson are the two most high profile success stories, while the likes of Campbell Darcy, Max Storey, Joe Aungiers, Alfie Steel and Kian Foreman have shown signs of promise.

Academy manager Alex Cross hailed the move as "the best model for player development at the club" while head of football Joe Monks has backed the restructure to allow Pools "to recruit and develop the best young players in the area".

"I'm really pleased," Limbrick said.

"I've said it many times, I think they punch well above their weight here and I've got a lot of experience in academy football having worked at category ones and category twos. I know the landscape and what the level of player is, and what they do here is an excellent job.

"We've got four of the lads coming to train with us today (Thursday). I want to encourage that as much as I can, but they wouldn't be training if they weren't good enough and they're really pushing some of the senior players. We've got some really good young talent, especially some of the first years.

"I'm really pleased. We link in very closely and we're in the same office here (Durham University's Maiden Castle, training facilities) and we work together really well."