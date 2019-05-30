Hartlepool United add four more games to pre-season programme including clash against Sheffield United youngsters

Hartlepool United had added a further four games to their pre-season programme.

Pools kick-off the pre-season action with their regular trip to neighbours Billingham Town on Tuesday, July 2 (KO 7pm).

The Northern League Division Two champions provide the first test with Pools then facing Durham Challenge Cup winners Shildon at Dean Street on Saturday, July 6 (KO 3pm).

Fellow Northern League Division one outfit Newton Aycliffe will form the opposition at Moore Lane on Tuesday 9th July (KO 7.30pm).

Pools have also confirmed their first home pre-season friendly, with a Sheffield United Under-23 side heading to the Super 6 Stadium on Saturday, July 20th (KO 3pm).

The National League outfit are determined to hit the ground running this season with several of the players already taking part in pre-season training sessions at the club's Peterlee training base.

The sessions at East Durham College are part of a programme put in place by former Walsall manager Whitney, brought to the club by former manager Richard Money.

Whitney said: "We’ve given them all close-season programmes which get progressively more intense as time goes on, with upper and lower body exercises.

"Some of the lads will do too much and some of them may not do enough but it’s about trying to get that balance right.

"We know we have some players – the likes of Adam Bale – who we might have to put the reins on a little bit because there’s a chance he could over-train so it works both ways.

"These blocks will give us an idea of their fitness levels and also get them doing some of the movements and the biomechanics they’re going to need in pre-season and moving in to the season itself."

Pools have already confirmed they will also travel to York City on Wednesday, July 17th (KO 7pm).