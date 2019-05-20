Hartlepool United agree new deal with midfielder as SEVEN players remain in talks with club

Hartlepool United have agreed a new contract with Gavan Holohan after releasing their retained list on Friday.

Pools confirmed they remained in talks with EIGHT players - one of which was the Irishman.

The 27-year-old initially joined Craig Hignett's side on a short-term contract in February, though was only able to feature in the latter stages due to a delay in international clearance.

Holohan, in seven appearances, impressed the Super 6 faithful as he went on to net his first goal in the 1-1 draw at Aldershot Town in April.

And he also did enough to earn a new deal at Pools after reaching an agreement on Monday afternoon, despite a slight delay.

An announcement on the futures regarding, Myles Anderson, Ryan Donaldson, Nicky Featherstone, Scott Loach, Carl Magnay, Liam Noble and Luke Williams is yet to be made.

"We’re still in talks with a number of our players and that will continue, though there is a timeframe set upon it," said Hignett, speaking in his weekly blog on the club's official website on Friday.

"Once that is passed, we’ll see where we stand and then we’ll make it a priority to let fans know."