Hartlepool United and National League round-up: Wrexham set for £20m boost; ex-Gillingham star signs for rivals

Hartlepool United's National League rivals could be set for a £20m boost.

Ex-Gillingham and Yeovil player Alex Lacey has signed for County – the 26-year-old has been without a club since being released by the Gills at the end of last season.

"Hopefully there can be a real resurgence and a step back up to the EFL," he said, after signing. “I’ve been with the squad for two weeks and I’m not fully there yet."

According to reports, £20m could be injected into football facilities in Wrexham as part of a new vision set out by community leaders.

A number of projects mooted include the regeneration of Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground, with plans for a new 5,000-seat stand at the Kop end.

Caretaker manager Antony Sweeney planning on another great FA Cup moment against Yeovil Town after scoring a hat-trick against The Glovers in 2010.

But would a win on Saturday surpass the hat-trick he scored nine years ago? “I think it would be right up there with it for various reasons really,” Sweeney responded. READ MORE.

Sweeney also detailed the initial meetings held with soon-to-be new manager Dave Challinor with the 36-year-old meeting with his new boss to discuss the plan moving forward at Hartlepool – and his first impression has been a positive one. READ MORE.