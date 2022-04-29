Pools have unveiled Italian kit manufacturer Errea as the club's new supplier ahead of next season bringing an end to their current three year deal with O’Neills.

Pools, who have been with manufactures O’Neills since 2019, announced in January the partnership with the Irish Sportswear brand as technical kit suppliers will not be renewed at the end of the current season.

Stephen Hobin, Pools’ chief operating officer, said in January: “We would like to place on record our thanks to O'Neills for their contribution to date in the manufacture and supply of first team and replica kits to Hartlepool United Football Club.

“We feel the time is right to move in a different direction to enable us to grow and deliver against my wider commercial strategy and of course provide the best possible service and range of products to our supporters.

“We have exciting plans ahead in the retail space and I look forward to announcing our new technical kit suppliers in due course.

“Once again, thank you to O'Neills who have delivered some great kits in sometimes challenging circumstances.”

And that new supplier is Errea as Pools join an elite line of clubs on board with the Italian company including Parma Calcio 1913 who feature heavily in the club’s promotional package in announcing the deal.

