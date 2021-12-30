Hartlepool United announce new date for League Two clash with Tranmere Rovers at the Suit Direct Stadium
Hartlepool United’s League Two fixture with Tranmere Rovers will take place in February, the club have confirmed.
Pools were set to close out the year 2021 with the visit of Tranmere to the Suit Direct Stadium on Wednesday before the fixture with Micky Mellon’s side became the latest to fall due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases.
But now it has been confirmed the Whites will travel to the Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday, February 15 with kick-off scheduled to take place at 7.45pm.
Pools were narrowly beaten in the reverse fixture at Prenton Park when a late Tom Davies goal separated the two sides.
The game with Tranmere is the second Pools game to be given a new date after the trip to Carlisle United was rescheduled due to Pools’ progression in the FA Cup.
A new date is still to be confirmed for the trip to Colchester United after that game was postponed a week before Christmas due to COVID-19.