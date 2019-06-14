Hartlepool United have announced that their 1,000th season ticket for the 2019/20 campaign has been snapped up by long-term fan Richard Hegarty.

Chairman Raj Singh presented Richard – who has been a season ticket holder for the last 10 years – with the milestone ticket on Friday.

Afterwards, he told the club website: “If I am going to be totally honest, when I first started coming we used to go in to West Rugby Club and then climb over the fence in to the Town End!

“The early memories are of the very heavy ball, old-fashioned strips, muddy pitches and the old wooden stands – they were the good old days, though I won’t tell you about the toilets back then!

“My biggest memory is probably when we got promoted in 1968 – I was at Exeter on the Saturday and then went on to Swansea on the Monday night when we clinched promotion.

“I was talking to someone the other day, debating whether we could get promotion or where we’d finish so the anticipation is growing and I am always optimistic that it will be our season.

“We’ve signed some good players but I would still like to see another couple of additions and hopefully another striker but the ones who have come in look great.

“Hopefully we can have a really enjoyable season.”

Pools have reached the 1,000 landmark two days faster than they did last year with season tickets still in the ‘early bird’ period which ends on July 5.

Hartlepool’s fixtures for the 2019/20 season will be announced on July 3 with the season starting on August 3.