Pools were busy right up to the close of Monday’s deadline with the late arrivals of goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic on-loan from Huddersfield Town and midfielder Bryn Morris on-loan from Burton Albion.

Former Cardiff City and Portsmouth striker Omar Bogle was the standout name to arrive at the Suit Direct Stadium in January and the 29-year-old could feature at Selhurst Park this weekend after making his debut in the goalless draw with Exeter City.

Pools are looking to continue their astonishing cup form this season having beaten a number of teams from a higher level, including their third round success over Championship side Blackpool.

Hartlepool United are focused on their FA Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace after the transfer window closed. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

The reward for Pools is a tantalising trip to face Patrick Vieira’s Eagles with a shot at history and a place in the fifth round up for grabs.

“It’s a fantastic draw. I think when you get where we are, and you get a cup run like we have, it’s sort of a reward and a day out where we’re going to go to a Premiership side and are able to challenge ourselves against some of the best players in England at the moment,” said Lee.

“It’s fantastic and it’s going to be a brilliant occasion. We’ll enjoy every moment of it and we’ll be going out there to try and cause an upset if we can.”

Pools will be backed by a sell-out following in the capital with supporters quick to snap up all 4,700 tickets on offer to them.

And Lee is hoping his side can continue their cup exploits, which have also seen Pools into the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy where they will host Rotherham United for the right to contest a Wembley final.

“I’ve been inundated with messages of congratulations and people wanting to speak to us and the players as well. That’s what the cup is about. It’s amazing.

"Both cups have been fantastic and the challenges we’ve had, with the teams we have played, we’ve shown what we can do.”

