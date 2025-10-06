The winger took to X to apologise to Pools fans following his side's disappointing recent run of results that's seen them slide out of the play-off places and down to 12th. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United attacker Jermaine Francis has taken to X to apologise to Pools fans for his side's underwhelming recent run.

While Pools made a fine start to the season, picking up 10 points from the first 12 available and keeping four consecutive clean sheets, they have now won just one of their last 10 matches. That's seen Pools slide out of the play-off places and down to 12th, with some fans concerned they could be set for a repeat of last season when initial positivity was replaced by familiar feelings of frustration and anguish. Indeed, the parallels to last term are striking, with Pools having made a promising start to life under Darren Sarll, building their initial success on strong defensive foundations, before a lack of goals became a big problem and a miserable run of results saw momentum evaporate. Concerningly, perhaps, for Simon Grayson, looking to buck the depressing recent trend of managerial failure, Sarll was sacked after Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage by lower league opposition in October. While Grayson surely isn't under quite the same pressure as the divisive Sarll was at this stage last season, Pools can ill-afford a similar embarrassing fate when they begin their FA Cup campaign with a trip to Northern Premier League Premier Division side Gainsborough Trinity this weekend.

Although there is still a sense that Pools have the potential to mount a play-off challenge, there are also increasing sections of fans who are growing concerned about their side's direction of travel. True, Pools are just four points outside the play-off places but recent results do not make for good reading and defeats against Carlisle and York last week were a reminder of how far Grayson's side still have to go if they're to close the gap between themselves and some of the best sides in the division. Much like the opening weeks of last season, a lack of cutting edge has become a major concern. Having lost Mani Dieseruvwe, who scored 43 goals in 89 games during a prolific spell at Victoria Park, to Rochdale over the summer, Pools swooped to sign Alex Reid, fresh from finding the net 17 times in 32 matches for Wealdstone, and Danny Johnson ahead of the new season. While Dieseruvwe has made a fine start to life at league leaders Rochdale, scoring nine goals in his first 11 appearances, neither Reid, who struck three times in his first four Pools outings but has failed to score in seven games since, nor Johnson, who is without a goal in 14 matches, have really found their feet at Victoria Park. Although Vadaine Oliver, signed last month in a bid to solve some of Pools' goalscoring issues, has scored in back-to-back home games, Grayson's side have lacked cutting edge and clinicality of late, scoring just 13 times in their first 14 league matches. Indeed, with Reid sidelined for Saturday's visit of York, Pools named a starting XI that had scored just five goals between them so far this season.

Francis, who became one of a whole host of summer signings following an impressive spell on loan at Braintree last term during which he found the net eight times in 30 games, has been one of the few bright sparks in an attacking sense so far this season, scoring twice in 13 appearances. Although the Grenadian international was criticised by Simon Grayson after missing a gilt-edged chance 30 seconds into last week's defeat at Carlisle, Francis has impressed Pools fans with his effort, determination and threatening forward runs. Certainly, the 23-year-old appears to have brought into what it means to represent Pools, with the winger taking to social media to apologise to frustrated fans following his side's challenging recent spell.

"To the Pools fans/supporters, I think you deserve an apology," he wrote on X.

"We know as a club that we need to do better and get results but it's just not been our day the last few days. I will own up to mistakes and bad choices that I have made and so will the boys. Yes, hard work can help you but the final cutting edge is what matters and we haven't been able to produce that. We are all captains of our own ships but it's just about bonding. I will back my teammates and I will back you all to help us get over the line come April. It's not about how you start, it's about how you finish. Once again, I apologise to you all for the recent weeks and the boys are sorry as well. You definitely deserve more."