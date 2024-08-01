Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey admits he's feeling fitter than ever ahead of new National League season
The 21-year-old, who scored a career-best 13 goals last season, played an hour of Tuesday night's 2-1 win over National League North side Scunthorpe, having missed the weekend's game with Sunderland under-21s with a minor niggle.
Grey, who already has well over 100 Pools appearances to his name, looked fit, strong and powerful as he got important minutes under his belt in midweek and supporters are hoping he could be set for another impressive campaign.
His pace, partnership with Mani Dieseruvwe and potential made him one of Hartlepool's shining lights last season and, indeed, one of the National League's hottest prospects.
The versatile attacker, who has produced much of his best football on the right, looks like being an important piece of the puzzle under new manager Darren Sarll on account of his energy, industry and tenacity.
And with just over a week until the new National League season begins, Grey says he is feeling fitter than ever.
"Apart from the little niggle I had last week, I've felt quite good," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
"I feel strong, it's probably the fittest I've felt in a pre-season.
"Even being out for a few days and coming back, I felt good in the 60 minutes I played.
"I could have probably played a bit longer, but that was what we decided before.
"I felt good and, as a team, we looked strong and fit.
"We went behind but we looked good, we looked really good."
Grey, typically a fairly diminutive figure, has spent the summer working hard to head into the new season physically stronger than he has been in the past.
He said: "I definitely feel stronger, that's one thing I've been working on in the off-season.
"I wanted to put a little bit more size on while keeping my speed and agility and all that.
"I definitely feel a lot stronger, and I feel it shows a bit. I'm a lot more powerful in my running and protecting the ball.
"Hopefully it does show, and hopefully it gets us some points."
