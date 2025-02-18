Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey returns to Pools squad ahead of visit of in-form Altrincham

By Robbie Stelling
Published 18th Feb 2025, 18:46 BST
Attacker Joe Grey is back in the Pools squad for the first time since New Year's Day ahead of Tuesday night's visit of play-off chasing Altrincham. Picture by Frank Reid.Attacker Joe Grey is back in the Pools squad for the first time since New Year's Day ahead of Tuesday night's visit of play-off chasing Altrincham. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United attacker Joe Grey has returned to the Pools squad for the first time since New Year's Day ahead of Tuesday evening's visit of play-off chasing Altrincham.

The popular 21-year-old, who has scored six goals in 25 games this season, hasn't featured in a month-and-a-half after undergoing surgery on a groin problem.

Grey, who is out of contract this summer and is yet to agree a new deal, has been one of his side's most important players throughout the last couple of seasons and Pools have struggled to replace his energy, pace and willingness to run in-behind.

Pools, who have won just one of their last seven games, are set to entertain an Altrincham side who are unbeaten in nine matches, a run that's seen them climb into the play-off places.

Head coach Anthony Limbrick has made three chances to his side from Saturday's distinctly underwhelming goalless draw with Maidenhead, with Louis Stephenson, Greg Sloggett and Sam Folarin replacing Luke Charman, Nicky Featherstone and Gary Madine.

