Hartlepool United BIG fan survey results: 83% want Luke Williams to STAY at Pools, plus your views on Nicke Kabamba, Gavan Holohan and Luke Molyneux

Day three of the Hartlepool United BIG fan survey and the topic of conversation switches to the players and and the squad.

Who should stay and who should? You've had your say as part of our online poll at hartlepoolmail.co.uk

Here's your thoughts on the likes of Nicke Kabamba, Luke Williams and Gavan Holohan and their Pools futures.

How many of the current squad would you keep at Pools?

Craig Hignett's squad is not the biggest at Hartlepool United but it doesn't sound like you, the fans, are all that keen on keeping too many of them.

A little more than half of fans polled think 6-10 players is about the right number to keep - 32.2% think 1-5 is closer to the mark.

In the interests of fairness 11-15 was next on the list with 9.5% of the vote, with None, 15+ and All getting a vote hear or there to make up the numbers.

How many players do Pools need to sign this summer?

This is set to be yet another busy summer at the Super 6 Stadium - which one isn't?

And while there will be plenty of outs, there is likely to be a whole bunch of new faces show up between now and August.

But just how many? You think Hignett needs to between 6-10 players this summer, with the poll recording 59.4% in favour of that option.

Surprisingly, 34.6% think Hignett needs under five players this summer.

Would you give Luke Williams another contract at the Super 6 Stadium?

On to individuals and the one player who signed last summer with the most fanfare, but delivered the least was Williams.

The former Middlesbrough man did not kick a ball for Pools on his return, and faced some online criticism from fans as a result.

That was not reflected in these results though, as more than 83% of people want to see Williams get a new deal at Pools. Breaking that down, 60.8% want pay-as-you-play, while 23.3% would be happy for the player to get another year at the Vic.

Should Pools move to make the Nicke Kabamba loan deal permanent?

It's a done deal now but when the poll was offered, it was not.

But are fans in favour of the move or not? Again this is as conclusive as things get in the big survey.

Only 11% answered no to the above question.

And should the same be done with Luke Molyneux and Danny Amos?

This one was a little more mixed, though.

Both are young players, on loan from Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers respectively.

And both players have performed well, at times, when called upon, with Molyneux making the bigger impact with his goals and assists.

And that's reflected in the poll, somewhat.

76% of people want Pools to move for Molyneux alone, with 20.1% wanting a move for both.

Has Gavan Holohan done enough to earn an extended deal at Pools?

He came late to the party, but the Irishman certainly made an impact.

His lung-busting runs from midfield and clever movement to find space, as well as his eye for goal, definitely got people talking at the end of the season.

Hignett has described him as the perfect player, but what do you think? 88.7% of fans want Holohan to stay. That's that, then.

Best signing?

Looking back over a disappointing campaign it's easy to pick out the negatives, but there were positives, too.

Pools definitely added quality to their ranks last season, but who stood out the most?

25.1% of you think Peter Kioso was the best signing of the season, with Luke Molyneux running him close with 23.7%.

Then it was Luke James on 17.7%, followed by Nicke Kabamba on 15.2%, then Liam Noble on 9.5%.

Which youngster would you like to see given more game time in 2019/20?

And looking ahead it's clear to see which youngster you'd like to see more on the teamsheet next season, provided he sticks around - and that's Josh Hawkes.

He polled 69.6% of the vote, followed by next best in Aaron Cunningham 18%.