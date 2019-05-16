Hartlepool United BIG fan survey results: Player of the year, biggest disappointments of the National League season and is Craig Hignett the right man to lead Pools?

It's day two of our big Hartlepool United summer fan survey.

Yesterday's result were your views on the failings of last season, this time it's look at Craig Hignett, last season's signings and top performers as well as chairman Raj Singh.

Here's what you had to say about the hot topics at the Super 6 Stadium...

Is Craig Hignett the right man to lead Hartlepool United?

This was a vote in favour of the manager, now in his second permanent spell as boss, but there were a lot of people sitting on the fence, too.

Had this poll been done a month before the end of the season, the results might well have been a whole lot more positive.

41.7% of people are unsure about Hignett, answering the "only time will tell" option on the poll.

That figure rises to 45.9% in favour of the manager.

The rest of result were made of people thinking the club needs "fresh impetus", he will do well "if player recruitment is right" as well as comments such as "genuinely cares about the club" and "wary".

What area does Craig Hignett need to strengthen most next season?

It looks like being a summer of change at Pools and it's fair to say this question, with all its options, brought a wide range of results.

The winner, albeit marginal, comes as a bit of a surprise.

Despite Scott Loach making his 100th consecutive start at Pools, it appears fans are less than convinced by the former Watford man's performances - 29% of people who voted think that's an area in need of strengthening this summer.

The next biggest vote came for midfield - 24.7% - then full-backs - 18.4% - and wide areas - 13.8%.

How do you rate Raj Singh's performance at Hartlepool in his first year at the helm?

More than three quarters of those polled on this subject said they were satisfied or more by the performance of their chairman and majority owner.

45.6% of people believe they couldn't ask for more from Singh, who saved the club in its hour of need a little more than 12 months ago.

A further 34.3% are satisfied with Singh's running of things at the Super 6 Stadium.

The amount who said "unhappy" was negligible, with "content but want more" coming in at 15.9%.

All told, that seems like a real vote of confidence for the Singh from the terraces.

Player of the year?

It wasn't a vintage year by anyone's standards - in fact, it was the lowest finish in the club's history.

But that doesn't mean things were all bad.

And in contrast to the vote for the area that needs strengthening, you decided Loach was the main man for Pools last season. He pulled in 30.7%.

Next best was Luke James with 29% and Nicke Kabamba got 18.7%, due to his seven goal loan spell at the end of the season.

Biggest disappointment/let down of the season?

One of the biggest margins of victory in this category for any option and it should come as no surprise that Richard Money won outright with 38.9% of the vote.

On the player front Luke Williams was top of the pops (if you want to call it that) with 21.9% of votes cast.

Niko Muir got 6%, while the likes of Matthew Bates, Mark Kitching, Paddy McLaughlin, Conor Newton and David Edgar all got nominations.