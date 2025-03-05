Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick has addressed his divisive decision to drop Reyes Cleary to the bench ahead of Tuesday night's defeat to relegation-threatened AFC Fylde.

The talented 20-year-old has been one of his side's best performers since signing on loan from West Bromwich Albion in January and had started eight games in a row prior to the trip to Lancashire. The winger has impressed during his stint with Pools, catching the eye with his pace, power and determination to take on his man. While the youngster will need to improve in the final third if he's to take his game to the next level, Cleary looks to have most of the tools needed to enjoy a long and successful career in the Football League.

With Pools bang out of form and in need of a win to ease to pressure on Limbrick, who has won just one of his first seven games since replacing veteran manager Lennie Lawrence, as well as to assuage growing fears they could be dragged into a relegation battle, it came as a major surprise when Cleary was left on the bench for Tuesday night's game. The Australian has walked a fine line between selections calls that are bold, daring and innovative and those that are difficult to comprehend. The omission of Cleary definitely fell into the latter category, while a few fans were scratching their heads when top-scorer Mani Dieseruvwe started among the substitutes for the third game in a row. Given that Pools have struggled for goals of late and are among the lowest scorers in the National League, it was little wonder fans were frustrated by the decision to leave two of their biggest attacking threats on the bench.

Of course, had Pools picked up three points in Lancashire, then Limbrick's decision would have been hailed as the right one. As it was, Pools suffered a fourth successive defeat as goals from Gavin Massey, who was given a helping hand following a glaring error from goalkeeper Adam Smith, and Charlie Jolley turned the game on its head after David Ferguson had fired the visitors in front with a superb free-kick. Cleary was introduced as a second half substitute but by that point Pools had already started to run out of steam as their miserable recent form continued.

The popular West Bromwich Albion loanee was a surprise omission from Tuesday night's team to take on relegation-threatened AFC Fylde despite his impressive form in recent weeks. Picture by Frank Reid.

Speaking after the game, Limbrick suggested he made the decision to drop Cleary to the bench after spotting signs that the young winger had been growing tired in recent weeks.

"Reyes has played a lot of games," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"He's played most of the minutes in most of the games since he's been here. As a young player, it's probably the most games he's played in men's football all in a row. We tried to freshen it up, that was the idea behind that one.

"The idea was to get the result. He's developing well here, there's no doubt about that. We look after the players, of course. It's similar to someone like Joe Grey who has played on Saturday and Tuesday, I thought that was an outstanding effort. With Reyes, his end product hasn't been as good as it was at the start, that's only my opinion. To be coming off the bench for one game in a midweek game where we're playing Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday was what he needed."