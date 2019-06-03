Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett discusses challenges of building loan bridges with Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough

Craig Hignett admits securing the right players on loan from the North East's Premier League and Football League sides has been "easier said than done".

One of the big pushes since Hignett came back to the club, initially as a director of football in the Raj Singh revolution, has been to reconnect with sides in the area.

Hignett has tried to build bridges with the likes of Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Newcastle in recent months, in hope of securing the best young, loan talent available to Pools.

That push has even extended a little further, with teams in Yorkshire and the North West also sounded out through Hignett, assistant Ged McNamee and former manager Richard Money's various contacts.

But, as is often the case, building a meaningful connection between Pools and the clubs around them, has not been plain sailing.

Speaking in a fan Q&A, Hignett said: "I think it’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, with varying degrees of success.

"I think it’s something everyone says they will try to do when they arrive here but it can be easier said than done to get the right players, even with the connections Ged and I have.

"I will use it (the loan market) definitely, but I will have to be clever in how we use the loan market and if we can do that then it might free up some money in other areas."

First loans, as previously stated, are off the table for now.

"Ideally, I want people who have played men’s football already," added Hignett.

The manager knows he has to work within certain budgetary constraints this summer, especially with funding from various other avenues being cut.

Hignett is happy with the budget he's been handed by chairman Singh.

"Well, I know what the budget is and I am fine with that," said the manager.

"I know that I can make it work.

"Our budget will be no different from a lot of clubs in the league."