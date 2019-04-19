Hartlepool United boss Craig Hignett reacts to Pools' Halifax Town victory

Hartlepool United were far from vintage against Halifax Town, according to Craig Hignett - but the manager was delighted to make it three wins out of form at home.

Luke James and Luke Molyneux scored just before and just after the break to cancel out an opener for the Shaymen from former Pools striker Devante Rodney.

And while Hignett was pleased to seal the three points, he thinks they've played better and lost this National League season.

“It was job done, I think first half we conceded first again," said Hignett, assessing the 2-1 victory.

“We did alright and got back into the game then we went onto win it.

“Second half when we got in the lead I hoped we would go on and get more, but we didn’t’ and sat back to keep what we had. That’s not use.

“Saying that we were solid at the back and we had to concentrate throughout. I felt we nullified their threat, even if we sat a bit deeper than we have done.

“Both teams started positively, the fans have their part to play as well and no-one felt it was a dead rubber because the lads on the far side made a constant din.

“Halifax had a go as well, but we had the answers when we needed them. We got blocks in when we had to."

Pools go to Barrow on Easter Monday, kick off 3pm.