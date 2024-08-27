Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll is backing his side to bounce back from their heartbreaking defeat at Woking ahead of the visit of Braintree this weekend.

Pools were 2-0 up and cruising thanks to a brace from Joe Grey inside the first seven minutes but shot themselves in the foot when midfielder Jack Hunter was sent off for two quickfire yellow cards.

That left the visitors to try and hang on for over an hour in the absence of skipper Luke Waterfall, who was rested, and experienced defender Tom Parkes, who was forced off midway through the first half with a shoulder injury.

Despite a resolute rearguard action Pools shipped three goals in the final half an hour as substitute Harry Beautyman bagged the winner in the 92nd minute.

Sarll is hoping veteran frontman Gary Madine might be fit enough to feature against Braintree on Saturday.

With 25 minutes to go in Surrey, Pools were on the cusp of a superb start to the new campaign but after Woking's trio of second half goals, the mood around the club is much more mixed than it might have been.

Pools have won two, drawn two and lost one of their opening five matches, leaving them 10th in the National League table; had Sarll's side held on to win at Woking, they'd have been third.

Attention now turns to Saturday's visit of Braintree, who were promoted from the National League South last season after winning the play-offs.

It's been a mixed return to the fifth tier for the Iron, who are languishing in 20th but will arrive in the North East unbeaten in their last three matches.

After losing to Oldham and Yeovil at the start of the campaign, the Essex outfit have beaten Aldershot and picked up points against Solihull Moors and Ebbsfleet; 20-year-old forward Kyrell Lisbie, the son of former Charlton, Leyton Orient and Colchester frontman Kevin, has three goals in his last three games.

And while things could have been so much better had it not been for Jack Hunter's costly red card, Sarll feels there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic as Pools look to propel themselves back up the table.

"It's been a really, really tough nine days and we haven't got the results we wanted," he said.

"Absolutely, there are more positives than not.

"These are really good guys that are going to wear their hearts on their sleeves - as I do.

"We're very, very respectful of the demands placed on our supporters who travel far and wide to back us and we want to have that bond with them.

"We don't want to be a team, a club and a town that is detached - we really want that connection.

"If we'd won the game at Woking 2-0 with 10 men, we'd have developed that connection even further; as it happens, we lose 3-2 and it comes back a bit, that's just the nature of things.

"What we have to do now - and what I know we will do, because this is a brilliant group - is roll our sleeves up and respond.

"We'll get ready for Braintree now and hopefully we'll do that with the return of Waterfall and the introduction of Madine.

"We've got some big characters in the group and a lot of good players.

"We'll be in a stronger place on Saturday after a bit of rest and a bit more preparation."