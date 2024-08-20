"I think some of our chaps have extraordinary character - I don't think everyone would stand up to it.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hailed the character of his side as Pools made it three games unbeaten with a hard-fought win over Tamworth on Tuesday night.

It was not one for the purists - and that's putting it mildly - but a resolute Pools ground out a third successive league clean sheet and headed back to the North East with all three points thanks to Joe Grey's late goal.

Pools coped well without suspended skipper Luke Waterfall, with Billy Sass-Davies impressing on his first start, and had to deal with a barrage of balls into their box all night.

It was easy to see why Tamworth, who have won successive promotions and romped to the National League North title last season, were unbeaten at home since November 2023; the Lambs had pace on their flanks and power through the middle, with a constant threat at set-pieces and a pair of impressive full-backs.

It's been a great start for Pools under Sarll, with the revamped side sixth in the National League after seven points from their first three games. Picture by Frank Reid.

In truth, there was almost nothing in the game but Pools snatched it late on through Grey after good work from substitute Anthony Mancini, who gave his side a lift after his introduction, and a smart reverse pass from Nathan Sheron.

The visitors rode their luck at the end as Tamworth hit the woodwork twice in added time, with a long throw headed onto the crossbar before former Pools forward Chris Wreh rattled the upright with the rebound.

It felt like a game that Pools would probably have lost last season but this appears to be a more resolute side under Sarll, who was delighted with his side's battling spirit against a Tamworth team he has tipped to do well.

"Those games can be really hard to break the cycle of the flow and the momentum of the game," he said.

"It's something we spoke about, we thought adding Nicky (Featherstone) would give us that.

"I think Tamworth do so well. They challenge absolutely everything, they put really good quality into the right personnel and then they're very consistent with what they do with that personnel. That's why they've won two league titles in two years, they've found that consistency.

"I think they'll have a good season, I really do.

"I think some of our chaps have extraordinary character - I don't think everyone would stand up to it.

"I think this is a tough, tough game for anyone. We saw that with Sutton coming here and drawing 1-1.

"It was difficult at times to try and break the cycle of the game.

"As the game went on, I thought we started doing that.

"I was very impressed with Tamworth."

An incredible 268 Pools fans made the long trip to Staffordshire; it was the first time Pools had ever visited the Lamb Ground.

With an artificial surface and an intimate feel that allowed the vocal home fans behind the dugouts to make themselves heard, it would not be a surprise to see a few sides struggle against the part-timers.

However, Sarll seems to have instilled a steeliness in Pools that has been, for the most part, lacking in recent memory.

And the new boss feels the character and commitment of his side embodies the town of Hartlepool.

He said: "We've got some grit and determination.

"I think it's symbiotic with the grit and determination of Hartlepool, of the town.

"It's a really good feeling."

Pools, who have kept three successive league clean sheets for the first time since March 2016, rise to sixth in the National League.

Darren Sarll's side are the only team in the division still to have conceded a goal and will be hopeful of continuing their excellent start this weekend when Wealdstone, who are without a point in their first three matches, visit the Prestige Group Stadium.