Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll is pleased with his side's pre-season progress and feels Pools are in an "ok place" with a little over two weeks to go until the new National League season begins.

Sarll, who is set to take charge at Victoria Park for the first time this weekend when Pools host Sunderland under-21s, has made a positive start to life in the North East but still faces a number of challenges, namely the ongoing hunt for a new goalkeeper as well as a lack of strength in depth throughout his squad.

Pools have won three of their first four pre-season games, responding to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic with a thumping 5-0 win over South Shields on Saturday.

With just over a fortnight until Pools begin their new National League campaign with a long trip to Yeovil, one of Sarll's former sides, there are plenty of reasons for optimism as well as a few causes for concern.

Sarll has made an impressive start to life in the North East - but most supporters still feel like there is work to be done. Picture by Frank Reid.

Pools look to have made a strong start to their summer recruitment, adding five new faces, strengthening in central-midfield and pulling off a real coup with the signing of versatile attacker Adam Campbell, who helped Crawley win promotion to League One last season.

However, Sarll's only available goalkeeping option remains Joel Dixon, who kept just one clean sheet in 26 games during a torrid first season at Victoria Park, while Pools still look short in a number of other areas and run the risk of being caught out due to a lack of cover and competition.

Pools were pretty threadbare at times last term, finishing the season with just 15 available players, but face heading into this campaign with even fewer options; having released nine players, Pools have made five new signings.

Even so, there is a general sense that Sarll's straight-talking approach and clear, focused plan should stand Pools in good stead next season, with the new boss satisfied with the state of his squad at this stage in their preparations.

"I think we're getting better game by game," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I think our fitness levels and our ability to retain intensity have got to improve.

"I think we've got a unique window this week, not having a Tuesday night game, to be able to really push through some physicality and that sort of resilience and character building, which we've tried to do this week.

"Hopefully we can push through for the three games coming up from Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday.

"I think we're in an ok place, nothing scintillating, nothing really that bad.