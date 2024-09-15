"What I like about players like Dan is that he's prepared to take risks.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United manager Darren Sarll hailed Dan Dodds as one of very few positives from Saturday's disappointing defeat to bottom side Ebbsfleet.

Dodds missed almost a year with an anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained against Fylde in August 2023 but returned to action on the opening day of this season as Pools beat Yeovil.

However, the 23-year-old missed the subsequent seven matches through injury but was back in the matchday squad for Saturday's long trip to Kent.

The versatile defender began the game on the bench but returned to action far earlier than he might have expected when he was required to replace the injured Kieron Freeman after a quarter of an hour.

The defender impressed on his return from injury after missing the previous seven matches.

Pools were well below par as Sarll's side fell to defeat against an Ebbsfleet team who won for the first time all season after being inspired by new manager Harry Watling.

There was almost nothing for the travelling Pools fans to get excited about although the return of Dodds must have put a smile on their faces.

Indeed, the former Middlesbrough and Darlington man was probably his side's best player as he impressed with a series of powerful forward runs and even forced a couple of saves from Ebbsfleet's Mark Cousins.

The return of Dodds could prove particularly timely if Kieron Freeman is ruled out - the experienced defender appeared to be complaining of some tightness in his muscle after taking a free-kick.

Dodds has considerable potential and promises to be a hugely important player for Pools if he can stay fit, with Sarll delighted to see him back in action despite a bitterly disappointing result.

"It was great to see him back," he said.

"He needs a really strong week now.

"We also need to reacquaint ourselves with some of the things he can do - he still tries that little nutmeg on the halfway line.

"What I like about players like Dan is that he's prepared to take risks.

"We needed someone to take risks today and he looked like our most threatening and impactful player.

"He's going to be a big player for us."