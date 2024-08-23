Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll hoping to have Greg Sloggett back in contention this weekend but confirms both Dan Dodds and Luke Charman are set to miss out
Sloggett is yet to feature this season after signing for Pools last month.
The 28-year-old caught the eye in pre-season, creating two goals in the thumping win over South Shields before impressing with his energy and willingness to press against Sunderland under-21s.
However, he was forced off 35 minutes into the clash with the Black Cats and left the Prestige Group Stadium on crutches.
Pools had hoped to rush him back in time for the start of the new season but have had to be patient with the Irishman, who played 160 games for Dundalk and is well-regarded in his homeland.
His return, provided it happens this weekend, will be a timely one, with Pools required to play two games in three days.
Sloggett arrived in the North East with a big reputation following successful spells with University College Dublin, Derry City and Dundalk, although he found his opportunities limited during a short stint with Cheltenham last season.
He made a real impression prior to his injury and is set to strengthen an already formidable midfield featuring fellow new arrivals Jack Hunter and Nathan Sheron.
And Sarll is hopeful he'll be able to call on him this weekend as Pools prepare to entertain Wealdstone on Saturday before making the long trip to Woking on Monday.
"We're hoping Greg can be involved over the weekend, for sure," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.
However, the news wasn't quite so good when it came to Dan Dodds.
The versatile defender played his first competitive game in 351 days on the opening weekend, getting through 94 minutes as Pools edged past Yeovil.
However, he hurt himself in training and has missed the last two matches, with Sarll counselling caution when it comes to the 23-year-old.
He said: "Dodds won't be anywhere near the next two games I wouldn't have thought.
"His will take a little bit of time I think, it was quite a nasty roll."
Luke Charman, likewise, was ruled out of the bank holiday double-header.
The 26-year-old has had a frustrating few months with injuries, missing much of the second half of last season before enduring a stop-start pre-season.
However, he was deemed fit enough to start against Yeovil and impressed with a tenacious performance and was causing Southend a few problems with he was wiped out by a strong challenge from Shrimpers midfielder Cav Miley.
He tried to continue but was forced off a few minutes later with Sarll confirming he's likely to be out for at least a month.
"Luke's probably facing a minimum of four weeks out," he said.
"That's a sad one because we felt we'd just got Luke really optimal.
"The actual moment where he was injured was probably the most explosive I've seen him since he joined the club.
"He just needed to be a yard quicker didn't he!
"We'll work very hard with both of them to get them back."
