"If it's not a positive connection and we aren't unified, then we won't achieve anything, we can't achieve anything.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll has reiterated the importance of the home fans as Pools prepare to welcome Wealdstone this weekend.

Pools are bidding to keep a fourth consecutive clean sheet and maintain their strong start to the new season against a Stones side who are winless in their first three.

Sarll is yet to taste victory at the Prestige Group Stadium although last Saturday's stalemate with Southend certainly felt like a win after Pools were reduced to 10 men five minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 4,500 supporters were there to welcome Sarll as he took charge of his first competitive home game and fans stayed behind after the final whistle to show their appreciation following a monumental effort to keep the Shrimpers out.

Sarll has established a strong rapport with the fanbase but insists there is lots more work to be done as he looks to further the relationship.

Sarll has made a real effort to embed himself in the North East and establish a rapport with the fans.

Having been born in Hertfordshire and spent most of his managerial career down south, the boss does have a connection to the region through his wife, who is from Newcastle.

Even so, he has made a point of throwing himself into Hartlepool life and culture and has emphasised signing players with links to the local area; Luke Charman, Jack Hunter, Adam Campbell, Adam Smith and Gary Madine are all from the North East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreover, fans have warmed to his straight-talking approach and seem to resonate with his blood and thunder brand of football and lively touchline manner.

To his great credit, Sarll has taken care to spend time with supporters, posing for photos and chatting with fans, while he has been open and accessible in his dealings with the media.

Crucially, he has been at pains to thank supporters for their commitment and dedication after each game has finished, standing and applauding the fans long after the full time whistle; as some previous managers well know, this is a fundamentally important part of fostering a relationship in Hartlepool.

Sarll is well aware of just how important a role supporters can play this season and will be equally alive to the fact that the Prestige Group Stadium can be a difficult place to be when things aren't going well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the moment, it's hard to imagine how Sarll could have done much more to establish a rapport with the supporters and the boss has reaffirmed his desire to ensure his squad and the Pools fans are united as one.

"I can talk all day about my priority list, but number one on it is uniting the players and the supporters," he said.

"I am the least important person in the ground, really I am. I don't want to be important.

"I want the players and supporters to be the important ones.

"The connection is absolutely fundamental.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If it's not a positive connection and we aren't unified, then we won't achieve anything, we can't achieve anything.

"The power in our ground is our fanbase.

"That's led, or ignited, by players and their ability to connect to the fans by what they do on the pitch.

"If we can just get that spark - and we've started it, there is a nice feeling at the moment - then it will be massive.

"It's only a start and we've got to maintain it over dozens of games - we're only three games in, we're not at the stage where we can go and toast marshmallows round a campfire singing Kumbaya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've got to really build on what we've started and we can only do that through the players' body language, the way they commit to their town, their team, the way they show respect to the supporters.

"I've got huge respect for people who commit their income to supporting this tribe.

"Their loyalty is backed up by them parting with their hard-earned cash to support us - it's impossible not to respect that.

"Our place is the supporters - it starts with the supporters and it finishes with the supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Boos at half time feel horrible, whether it's deserved or undeserved.

"That connection at the end of the game after a good result is unmatched.

"I'm not going to be a millionaire from Hartlepool United so I would like to enjoy my job and one of the best bits is sharing that winning moment with supporters.

"I can talk about this 28 hours a day, nine days a week. This is everything.

"The supporters have to make this the worst ground to come to for the opponent and they have to make it as positive as possible for our own team.

"If that happens, then magic stuff will happen."