"This isn't Football Manager, this is real life and real things need to be decided."

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll insisted he was unfazed after some supporters booed his decision to substitute Mani Dieseruvwe in Saturday's 0-0 draw with Halifax Town.

Sarll made a quadruple change just after the hour in a bid to mastermind his side's first home win of the new season but supporters were less than impressed when Dieseruvwe's number came up and a smattering of boos rang out as the frustrated frontman trudged off.

It was a fifth clean sheet in seven matches for Pools, who have bettered last season's total of four less than a month into the new campaign, but it was also the third time Sarll's side have drawn a blank in their last four home matches.

Sarll rolled the dice and made a quartet of changes as the hosts pressed for a winner and all of his new introductions made an impact, with wingers Luke Charman and Roshaun Mathurin in particular causing Halifax problems.

Even so, the sense among supporters was that Sarll might have left Dieseruvwe up front alongside Gary Madine, who looked much sharper then he had done on his competitive debut last week.

The boss admitted he had no problem with the reaction of sections of the fanbase, who made their discontent clear as Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season but has managed just one in seven so far this term, headed for the dugout.

"His stars will align," Sarll said.

"I believe that good things happen to good people and he does all of his work for the team, it's never for Mani.

"He was frustrated when he came off.

"We're just missing that last bit for him but I thought we made a good amount of chances, that side is improving.

"I got a little bit of stick when he came off which is really good.

"Forget about what that says to me - I'm too old with too many scars - it hits me and rebounds out of the county.

"What it says to him is that fans want him on the pitch - that's a brilliant, brilliant message to send to him.

"He's a great lad - the best of lads - and while we aren't conceding goals, we've got a great chance to win every game."

Expectant fans might have been hoping to see Dieseruvwe partner Madine for the final half an hour but Sarll felt that was never an option.

With a spate of new arrivals still getting used to his style, the manager admitted he was reluctant to change his side's shape to accommodate the two towering frontmen.

He said: "I just thought the whole game needed a different feel to it, it needed a different look.

"I thought we were second best at the time and it was 0-0 - when the score's 0-0 at home, I want to put on attacking players.

"I had four forwards on the bench and I wanted things to look different.

"No one likes being taken off but it happens, that's the game.

"When you've got Gary Madine sat there, it's another fantastic option.

"We've got so many new players that I want things to be based on the work we do in the week.

"If we go with the two up front at any stage, it'll mean a complete system change.

"This isn't Football Manager, this is real life and real things need to be decided."