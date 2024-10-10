Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United boss Darren Sarll wants to see Kieran Wallace get minutes under his belt after the midfielder joined National League rivals Tamworth on loan.

The 26-year-old has endured a difficult time since signing for Pools in July 2023 and injuries have reduced him to just 21 appearances.

Wallace, who hasn't played a first team game for Pools since February, underwent surgery on a thigh problem this summer and skippered a young side in last month's Durham Challenge Cup defeat to Chester-Le-Street United.

The former Burton Albion, York and Mansfield midfielder is approaching full fitness but looks to have his work cut out if he's to break back into the Pools side, with Nathan Sheron, Nicky Featherstone, Greg Sloggett, Darren Robinson and Jack Hunter, who has been ruled out until at least the end of November, all ahead of him in the pecking order.

The midfielder made his Tamworth debut as an 89th minute substitute as his new side beat Gateshead 2-1 on Tuesday night.

The most important thing for Wallace, who is in the final year of his Pools contract, must be to play football, although he'll be hoping Tamworth's artificial surface doesn't cause him problems as he looks to build back up to full fitness.

Sarll was in attendance in Staffordshire and admits he wants to see Wallace play regular football as he bids to revive his Pools career.

"He needs to play football, I've not seen him play," he said.

"I went to Tamworth on Tuesday but he didn't feature for long enough for me to get a good idea of what he's about.

"He needs to play and he needs to get some minutes in.

"He needs to do that for a variety of reasons. One, I need to see him, two, he now needs to get match fit and three, this is not a 10 year contract and he will have to find employment, at some stage, away from Hartlepool.

"It's important people see and recognise the qualities that he has, the qualities that made someone sign him here.

"I think it's important all round, it was a no-brainer.

"We've got three or four central-midfielders who are all playing pretty regularly, he's not been one of them.

"It's a win-win for everyone I think."