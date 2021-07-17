Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor delivers verdict on Brad Young’s move to Leicester City

Along with an undisclosed transfer fee, Pools could receive future payments along with a healthy sell-on fee should Young’s time at Leicester prove to be a success.

The 19-year-old was first linked with a move to The Foxes last season before the deal was finally confirmed by Pools earlier this month.

On the sale, Challinor said: “It’s a move that works for everyone.

Pools boss Dave Challinor.

"With Brad, we had a chat last summer around where he was at and we didn’t think he was ready for our level first team wise so Blyth seemed like a perfect loan for him a level below.

"Unfortunately, it was a bit of a stop-start season for him which was ultimately cut short so he was a victim of that in terms of games.

"But that international recognition from England sort of put him on everybody’s radar.

"For him to go to Chelsea was great, he then went into Leicester who liked what they saw and have put together a really good offer for the club which not only benefits us now in terms of the initial fee but the add-ons involved are potentially very lucrative.

"Hopefully Brad and Leicester benefit from it because if that’s the case then it’s one that could really benefit ourselves further down the line.”

Earlier this month, Hartlepool chairman Raj Singh explained the deal via the club website: “We have been negotiating the deal for 6-7 months now with Leicester not being able to sign Brad until a certain date.

"Lee Rust and I spent that time trying to get the best deal possible and we are now very satisfied with the outcome. If Brad does well, future payments negotiated with Leicester will come our way.

"There is a healthy sell-on fee included and hopefully, we will see substantial payments come into the club in the future.”

He added: “We would like to thank Leicester for how they have handled the deal with us being a non-league club at the time.

"They have shown us the respect we deserve and now both parties have got the best deal possible."

