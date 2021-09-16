Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has set his points tally for Pools squad
Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor has insisted reaching the 50-point mark is the first target his side must achieve this season.
Pools have made light work of their start to life back in the Football League and find themselves sitting fifth in the League Two table from their opening seven games.
Challinor’s side have carried their impressive National League home form of last season into the Football League with them winning all four of their league fixtures at Victoria Park so far this season.
But Challinor will not be getting carried away by Pools’ solid start to the campaign and with their away form remaining a big issue, he has reiterated the main objective is to reach the half century points tally.
“I won't be paying too much attention [to the league table] until after New Year,” he told the Mail.
“We're still just wanting to get to 50 points as quickly as possible before we reassess where we are.
“We went into the unknown a little bit with the transfer window and we know we've got our squad, with the exception of free agents, as it is until January.
“Form can drop off, you can get injuries as we've got now, you can get suspensions, so things need to go in your favour. But we'll keep digging away and look to keep picking up three points.”
Pools travel to Boundary Park on Saturday to take on an Oldham Athletic side rooted to the foot of the table hoping to end their away day hoodoo.