Pools have made light work of their start to life back in the Football League and find themselves sitting fifth in the League Two table from their opening seven games.

Challinor’s side have carried their impressive National League home form of last season into the Football League with them winning all four of their league fixtures at Victoria Park so far this season.

But Challinor will not be getting carried away by Pools’ solid start to the campaign and with their away form remaining a big issue, he has reiterated the main objective is to reach the half century points tally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United boss Dave Challinor sets his side points tally as quickly as possible. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News).

“I won't be paying too much attention [to the league table] until after New Year,” he told the Mail.

“We're still just wanting to get to 50 points as quickly as possible before we reassess where we are.

“We went into the unknown a little bit with the transfer window and we know we've got our squad, with the exception of free agents, as it is until January.

“Form can drop off, you can get injuries as we've got now, you can get suspensions, so things need to go in your favour. But we'll keep digging away and look to keep picking up three points.”

Pools travel to Boundary Park on Saturday to take on an Oldham Athletic side rooted to the foot of the table hoping to end their away day hoodoo.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.